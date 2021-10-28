Tech men host Alderson-Broaddus on Friday

Things ended pretty well for WVU Tech men's basketball last season — save for a win, of course.
The Golden Bears won the River States Conference tournament, won in the first round of the NAIA national tournament and then gave eventual national champion Shawnee State a game before falling 76-70.
Coach James Long does nothing to diminish how well the team was playing at that point. But in his mind, there was even more to learn in how the regular season ended.
Before winning three conference tournament games by an average of 14 points, Tech lost its regular season finale at Point Park by 19 points. That, too, sticks with Long.
"We talked about the end of last year pretty frequently," Long said. "I think we were clicking towards the end of the year. But if you look at the regular season, we were coming off a bad loss in Pittsburgh and weren't who we needed to be in any facet of the game or our character as a team. We talk about that a lot, how we ended the regular season and how it's a constant growth process.
"These guys did a good job turning it on in the conference tournament. But we also realize we had a lot of growth we needed to do last year in terms of who we are. Playing well at the end of the year was a good thing, but also remember that we need to do our job every day, because before that it wasn't always pretty."
The chance to build on the positive and learn from the negative begins Friday when the Golden Bears open the regular season at home against Alderson-Broaddus. Tip-off from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will be 6 p.m.
Tech goes in with the same roster as it finished the 2021 season. The Golden Bears have been chosen as the RSC favorites in the preseason coaches poll, and on Wednesday were in the receiving votes portion of the NAIA preseason Top 25.
All of which means little, if anything, to Long.
"It definitely gives you a little peace of mind in terms of guys being in the moment and understanding what it is. I don't think that gives you an outlet to not show up or not be ready to go, not have a good practice just because guys have been there," Long said. "That's a day-to-day thing. You've got to go out and kind of earn that experience and earn that growth. It's not a crutch for them to stand on, but we definitely do have guys that have been in the moment and know what it takes. Now it's up to them to go out there and do it for the most part."
"I think the league's gotten better every year that we've been here," he added. "Obviously you have all the Indiana schools that are really good. Ryan (Arrowood is) doing a good job at Rio (Grande). Point Park's gotten better, Ohio Christian is starting to get better. And Scott (Cornett is) doing a great job with Alice Lloyd. It's one of the toughest places to play in the league. I think for the most part every team is starting to take steps forward and it's made the competitive balance a lot better throughout the league."
Long looks forward to the challenge he knows Alderson-Broaddus will bring. The Battlers are coached by Marsh Fork graduate Stephen Dye. He is also excited to get the season started after a long preseason, as are the players.
"It's definitely good to be thinking about a real game," he said. "We're at that point in the preseason where you're ready to go get some games under your belt. I think these guys have done a good job of coming in and getting better every day, but there's obviously a tangible feeling of wanting games to be here.
"Coach Dye does a great job (at A-B). They play kind of like he was as a player, like to shoot a lot of 3s and play in space. They've got some returners back who were great for them last year and added some new guys who, by the looks of things are definitely going to help. They'll be competitive and fiery. It's going to be a great game.
"Any time you can play an MEC (Mountain East Conference) team, you know it's going to be a good game and it's going to be competitive. People are familiar with the opponent and the coach as well, so it's definitely going to be a good game to come out to."
