The plan was obvious, and WVU Tech nearly played it out to perfection. Bu an inability to finish ruined an otherwise sterling start to the new year.
The Golden Bears rode deadly long-range proficiency to the lead for nearly the entire game. However, they couldn't get much to fall in the last four minutes and suffered a gut-wrenching 66-61 loss to West Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Tech went ahead 28-25 with 5:01 to play in the first half but was never able to get separation. Still, the Bobcats never truly threatened, either.
All that changed in the game's waning minutes. Darrin Martin's shot to give the Golden Bears (8-5) a 70-65 lead with 4:33 to play was their last field goal for over four minutes.
Wesleyan outscored Tech 14-2 to close out a game it trailed most of the way.
"We kept them right around where we wanted to point-wise," first-year Tech coach James Long said. "Any time we keep people around 70, we generally have a good chance. But down the stretch there we just couldn't get a stop."
The Bobcats (4-7) went up for good at 71-70 with 1:56 to go after three failed trips down the floor by Tech. Wesleyan was then perfect on eight free throws in the final 1:04.
"We've just got to finish," Long said. "That's a really good team. This will help us going forward."
All was going well for Tech up to that point.
Tech's goal was clear — to use the 3-pointer to loosen things up. The Golden Bears made their first three shots, all from deep, and carried the theme through the first half.
By halftime, Tech was 12-of-27 from the floor — including 10-of-20 from 3-point range. The Bears led 38-34 at the break.
"They are big and do a good job of guarding the ball," Long said. "They have good size, skilled basketball players, and they're not bad on the ball. So we really wanted to get in the paint and find guys."
That happened when Wesleyan was forced to respect Tech's shooters. Andreas Jonsson had his third straight big game from deep, hitting on 6 of 11 and finishing with a game-high 24 points. Point guard Junior Arrey, guard Dominik King and 6-foot-7 forward Kevin Thomas-Griffin all had a pair of 3s.
That led to Tech being able to get inside more in the second half and attempt more high-percentage shots. That strategy worked as well, and Wesleyan continued to have to play from behind.
But Tech's biggest lead was nine at 66-57 on Jonsson's final 3-pointer at the 8:02 mark.
"In the second half we really tried to get it to the rim, and they did try," Long said. "We're undersized against them and we knew that. We worked on that all week. At the end of the day we didn't guard the ball defensively and we couldn't make a stop happen. They got something every time down."
Tech played its second straight game without junior guard Tamon Scruggs, who is out with a knee injury. Long said the team is in wait-and-see mode as to Scruggs' return.
Wesleyan got 17 points and seven rebounds from Dusan Vicentic. Former Huntington Prep player Luke Petrovic had nine points and five assists.
Thomas-Griffin had 11 points for Tech. Arrey added 10 points and seven assists.
Tech will visit Indiana Southeast on Thursday and Brescia on Saturday in River States Conference play.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber