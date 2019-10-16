Tech men fourth in RSC preseason poll

One person will not be able to replace the leadership, much less the firepower, WVU Tech lost from a historic season. That is exactly the message first-year coach James Long is stressing to his team.
"I don't know if you can pinpoint anybody in particular," Long said Wednesday, the day his team was picked fourth in the River States Conference preseason poll. "Some of the best teams I have been a part of, we led by committee. I think that's something you've got to lean on your guys, to have the same dialogue that the coaching staff has, and that's all the way through. It's not just one guy, it's not just two guys. It's everybody."
The Golden Bears have to replace four seniors in guards Elisha Boone, Brandon Shingles, Tommy Collins and Cole Schoolcraft from a team that set a program standard with a 30-5 record and was second in the nation in scoring. Tech finished the year ranked third in the country and won a first-round game in the NAIA Division II national tournament for the first time ever.
Boone and Shingles were All-Americans. A first-teamer, Boone was named the RSC Player of the Year after averaging 19.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in leading Tech to the conference regular season and tournament championships.
He was also an honorable mention selection in 2017.
Shingles grabbed honorable mention honors last season after establishing himself as one of the nation’s biggest 3-point threats. He shot 46 percent (120-of-261) from long range and averaged 15.0 points per game.
This year, guard Junior Arrey will be among those expected to lead. The junior was selected to the RSC preseason team and is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, and was tied for second on the team with 98 assists.
Tamon Scruggs averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds and shot 49.3 percent (36 of 73) from 3-point range. Andreas Jonsson (5.0 ppg, 40.9 3-point percentage), Brent Daniels (3.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and Dominik King (6.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg) are also back, and Kevin Thomas-Griffin redshirted after averaging 4.8 points in 9.2 minutes per game off the bench in 2018.
"We have to come in ready to attack the day each day," King said. "As a senior, I have to make sure I am a quality leader. ... We have six or seven freshmen and I have to make sure they are doing everything right. I have to guide them and let them know the secrets I know."
"Different guys bring different aspects of leadership, and we're going to depend on a whole slew of them for that leadership," Long said. "And younger guys, we want to empower them to step up and be leaders, but these older guys have been great as well."
Some of the younger guys include the Fayette County connection of freshmen Andrew Work (Oak Hill), Luke Vass (Fayetteville) and Kobe Rozell (Meadow Bridge).
The season will begin Nov. 1 against Berkeley College in a tournament at Shawnee State. It will be the first of six straight road games to start the season. Among them is a Nov. 5 meeting at Carlow to start conference play.
Tech's first home game will be Nov. 19 against Wilberforce.
Indiana-Kokomo, which Tech defeated in last year's tournament championship, is the preseason favorite in the RSC. Indiana East, Indiana Southeast, Tech and Rio Grande round out the top five.
"I think the River States Conference can be pretty tough because on any given night ... anything can happen," Thomas-Griffin said. "Whether you're playing the best team in the conference or the worst team in the conference, you've still got to give it your all because the worst team might show up and come to play that day."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber