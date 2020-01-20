Tech men defying the odds

Expectations were not exactly soaring for WVU Tech's men's basketball team at the start of the season.
True, the Golden Bears were coming off River States Conference regular season and tournament championships as part of a historic 30-win season. But a big chunk of the reason for that success — four seniors, including two All-Americans — is gone from the lineup.
Tech also went into the season with a new coach, so it came as no surprise that the Golden Bears were picked fourth in the conference's preseason poll.
None of that seems to matter now, however. The Golden Bears go into Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. game at Alice Lloyd in the exact spot they were in a year ago — atop the East Division.
Despite losing first-team All-American and Bevo Francis Player of the Year candidate Elisha Boone, honorable mention All-American Brandon Shingles and guards Tommy Collins and Cole Schoolcraft, the Golden Bears (11-7, 6-1 RSC) have moved on. They are tied with Indiana East for first place in the East.
"You look on paper and it's like, 'Wow! They're losing a lot,'" first-year Tech coach James Long said after Thursday's 84-79 win over Rio Grande. "Four starters. Forty-five percent of scoring. Fifty-five percent of rebounding. But I told these guys from the beginning, if we guard as a team and we play together and you guys buy into what we're talking about, we're going to have a special season."
Once the adjustment period ended, the season became just that. Tech has won 10 of its last 13 games, and two of the three losses came to NCAA Division II teams West Virginia Wesleyan and, most recently, Bluefield State 95-94 on Saturday.
The third was Tech's only league loss, 86-63 at Indiana East on Dec. 7. So right now the Red Wolves own the tiebreaker, but Tech can neutralize that if it beats East Feb. 8 in Beckley.
First things first, and focusing on the present seems to be a strength for Long's team. The Golden Bears have been resilient — they have not lost consecutive games since dropping three straight on the road in November, and three of their conference wins have been on the road.
They exhibited that resiliency against Rio Grande in a game that was tight all the way to the end.
"I feel like I've been telling them (how proud he is) a lot lately," Long said. "They have really embraced us (coaches). When you come into a program, it takes time to earn that relationship and that trust. They've really bought in lately. That win right there says everything about those guys."
Point guard Junior Arrey leads the team in scoring (17.4 points), rebounds (6.1), assists (5.3) and steals (2.2). His assists are seventh in NAIA Division II.
Darrin Martin is averaging 10.4 points, and Andreas Jonsson is seventh in the nation in 3-point percentage at 50.6 (44-of-87).
Alice Lloyd (9-10, 3-4) is led by senior guard Blake Smith, who is third in the country at 26.5 points per game.
l l l
The Tech women will also be at Alice Lloyd Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Everything is going according to plan for the Lady Golden Bears (14-6, 7-0). They have won eight straight games, have a two-game lead over Rio Grande in the East Division and are two games ahead of West leader Midway in the race for the regular season championship.
The important thing for Tech, according to coach Anna Kowalska, is to not let up.
"We're a team that likes to keep focusing on one game at a time," Kowalska said after defeating Rio Grande 102-89 last Thursday. "This game is done. Let's think about Alice Lloyd, not three or four games ahead. Let's keep on focusing on Alice Lloyd. We have to go there and we have to play in their gym. We have to focus on shutting them down, too, offensively. They are a good offensive team."
Guard Haley Hall leads the Lady Eagles (9-9, 1-6) with 16.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Brittney Justice is averaging 16.4 points and 4.9 rebounds for Tech, which has won 20 straight conference games. She is also an 87.3 percent free throw shooter. Twin sister Whittney Justice averages 13.5 points and is 39-of-85 (45.9 percent) from 3.
Alex Gray is at 11.6 ppg and 5.3 rpg. Point guard Kathylee Pinnock Branford (9.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg) is in the top 20 in the nation with 4.7 assists.
l l l
The men and women will host Midway on Thursday, but the games will be played at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. They will return to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday to take on Asbury. The women's game will start at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.
