WVU Tech followed up a bad performance with its best of the season. Even if things did get unnecessarily interesting late in the game.
Five players scored in double figures, led by Andreas Jonsson’s 21 points, and the Golden Bears led by as much as 30 before settling for a 95-77 win over Point Park Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Golden Bears (7-5, 3-1 River States Conference) shot 53.8 percent from the floor, including 14 of 28 from 3-point range, and committed just eight turnovers. They trailed once in the game’s first five minutes and essentially asserted a theme of control with an 11-2 run for a 26-15 lead early in the first half.
First-year Tech coach James Long said it was the team’s best showing to date.
“As coaches you always want to be like, we could have done this better or we could have done that better,” Long said. “But they did what they were supposed to, and they played really hard. And I’m not asking for anything more. Because if I’m out there, I’m going to make mistakes. Everyone is going to make mistakes. We’re starting to put it together.
“We hit a rut last week, but they bounced back and were resilient and came to play this week.”
Tech suffered its only conference loss last Saturday, 86-63 at Indiana East. The Golden Bears unseated the Red Wolves as conference champions last season after a long run of dominance, but Long was more upset about the way his guys played last week.
“It was us. It was us,” Long said. “But that’s OK. We learned from it. Failure is feedback, and we learned from it.”
It looked that way against Point Park.
The Golden Bears pulled away with a series of runs in the first half. The last was a 14-2 stretch led by three of Jonsson’s seven 3-pointers that set up Tech with a 47-31 halftime lead.
Tech then hit another level in the second half, outscoring the Pioneers 28-10 over 6 1/2 minutes to take a 75-45 lead. Jonsson hit two more treys en route to his season-high point total. The 21 was three off his career high of 24 scored against Asbury on Jan. 18, 2018.
“He’s got that capability,” Long said. “I think he was forcing some stuff early (in the season) but now he’s just kind of hitting his stride.”
Then, inexplicably, Point Park started to dig itself out.
The Pioneers (6-5, 1-1) outscored Tech 20-1 in under four minutes to cut a 30-point deficit to 76-65 with 6:40 to play. Tech had turned the ball over just four times to that point but the Pioneers forced them into three during that stretch.
“I told them I don’t want to get stagnant because I think when you say, ‘Oh, no. We’ve got to pull it out and run the clock down.’ that’s when a lot of comebacks happen, because they’re scared to attack,” Long said. “I don’t want them to necessarily not think attack, but we have to have the conscience to be like, ‘OK, we’ve taken a couple of close ones. Let’s run something here.’ Because I told them when we were up 30, the only way they can get back in this game is quick possessions. That’s the only way. It’s impossible.
“We just kind of had a four-minute segment there where we lost our minds. But, man, I can’t be negative. They played so hard and executed the game plan.”
They regained their composure and didn’t let the Pioneers any closer.
Junior Arrey finished with 16 points and 12 of Tech’s 28 assists — on 35 made field goals. It was Arrey’s third double-double of the season.
Darrin Martin scored 19 points, Tamon Scruggs had 13 and freshman Andrew Work had his double-figure game of the year with 11. Work, an Oak Hill graduate, started and scored five points in the first 2 1/2 minutes.
Mark Shehady scored 12 to lead Point Park. Kyle Carrington followed with 11 and Adam Scott had 10.
Tech will get some time off for Christmas break before returning for games at Bluefield College on Dec. 28 and Central Methodist on Dec. 31.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber