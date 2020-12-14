After leading by six at halftime, WVU Tech was held to 23 points in the second half and fell 80-66 at NCAA Division I Youngstown State on Monday.
The Golden Bears were up by as many as eight in the first half and took a 43-37 lead into the break. However, they turned the ball over 14 times in the second half and shot just 8-of-23 (34.8 percent) from the floor.
Tech’s lead reached seven early in the second half before the game started to get away. After getting to within 50-49, the Penguins went on an 18-2 run to take command with a 67-52 lead at the 7:48 mark.
Youngstown built its lead to 15 on baskets by Cheick Traore and Quisenberry and led by as many as 17, 73-56 and 75-58.
Tech (3-4) was outrebounded 37-28 and the Penguins scored 34 points in the paint. They also held a 24-12 advantage in points off turnovers and 26-5 on second-chance points.
The second half was a stark contrast to the first for the Golden Bears, who shot 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) from the floor before halftime. That included a 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) showing from 3-point range.
Sophomore Darrin Martin finished with 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals for the Golden Bears. Senior Tamon Scruggs scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half in his first game of the season. He also had six rebounds and two steals.
Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson (12 points) were both 4-of-6 from behind the arc.
Senior Naz Bohannon had his first double-double of the season and the 15th of his career with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Youngstown (3-0). Junior Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points with five assists, while freshman Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored a career-high 18 points with four 3-pointers.
This was the first-ever meeting between the schools.
Tech will stay in the Division I waters with a visit to Morgan State of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Saturday. A tip-off time has not been determined.
WVU Tech (3-4)
Ashton Parker 8, Andreas Jonsson 12, Juvanté Hayes 5, Thomas Hailey 5, Tamon Scruggs 15, Darrin Martin 17, Andrew Work 2, Chance Potter 2. Totals: 21 15-20 66.
Youngstown State (3-0)
Michael Akuchie 5, Naz Bohannon 22, Darius Quisenberry 21, Shemar Rathan-Mayes 18, Garrett Covington 2, Kenny Ganley Jr. 4, Will Dunn 4, Geoff Hamperian 2, Cheick Traore 2. Totals: 26 23-32 80.
WVUT 43 23 — 66
YSU 37 43 — 80
3-point goals — WVUT: 9-21 (Parker 0-1, Jonsson 4-6, Hayes 1-4, Scruggs 4-6, Martin 0-3, King 0-1); YSU: 5-22 (Akuchie 1-3, Quisenberry 0-6, Rathan-Mayes 4-8, Ganley 0-3, Dunn 0-2). Rebounds — WVUT: 28 (Scruggs 6); YSU: 37 (Bohannon 10). Assists — WVUT: 12 (Martin 4); YSU: 12 (Quisenberry 5). Fouled out — WVUT: Scruggs; YSU: none.