Tech men and women sweep Carlow

The stage was set for a possible letdown for both the WVU Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Both were coming off huge River States Conference wins over Indiana East last Saturday and would be battling conference foe Carlow University in what looked to be a pair of mismatches on paper.
The Celtics men’s team entered the contest with a 1-23 mark overall and had yet to win a RSC game. The women were 8-16 overall and 3-8 in the RSC.
On this night, however, Tech had no interest in becoming an upset victim at the hands of the Celtics.
After the women opened Tuesday with a hard fought 60-51 win over the visitors, the men scorched the nets in a 135-88 thrashing of the Celtics.
“The team showed up and played like champions tonight and I am really proud of them,” WVU Tech men’s head coach James Long said. “They are doing exactly what we ask and that is tough. It is tough to do that on a consistent basis. You are going to have tough days. It is tough to prepare like a champion and they have really been doing that.”
Tuesday was also Senior Night for the men, who celebrated Junior Arrey, Brent Daniels, Dominik King and Kevin Thomas-Griffin before the tip.
The four seniors got the Golden Bears off to a quick start and Tech never looked back.
Daniels banked in a 3-pointer to start the game and King followed with his silky smooth jumper for another trey. Arrey attacked the basket and made both free throws after being fouled. Thomas-Griffin then grabbed an offensive rebound and found King for his second triple of the night.
From that point forward, Tech took 3-point shooting to an unconscious level.
When the first half clock stopped at the 11:12 mark for a media timeout, the Golden Bears had knocked down eight 3s in 11 attempts to lead 34-19. The lead became 20 points when King drilled another 3 at the 10:40 mark.
Just over two minutes later, Keondré King cashed in his 3-attempt and the lead was 23. When the halftime horn sounded, Tech had scored 71 and led by 32 points.
King and Andreas Jonsson had combined for 28 points and seven 3-pointers. Tech was 14-for-22 from deep in the first half and finished 22-for-38 overall.
“That was unbelievable,” Long said. “We spend a lot of time shooting the ball, we really do. I am glad to see it pay dividends and I hope it keeps doing so.”
The Golden Bears had 19 assists on the 21 made buckets in the first half and 41 assists on 47 field goals for the game.
“The first thing I said to them at halftime was, ‘Guys, you have 19 assists on 21 field goals.’ That is incredible and it says so much about them,” Long said. “They are trying to get each other the ball and that is why we are where we are.”
Thomas-Griffin put an exclamation point on the win with an alley-oop dunk from King as the clock slipped inside five minutes.
On the women’s side, the Golden Bears struggled to make shots most of the night, but a strong defensive effort carried them to victory over the upset-minded Celtics.
“Knowing they were 3-8 (in the conference), we didn’t seem to focus on making shots tonight,” WVU Tech women’s head coach Anna Kowalska said. “We were getting whatever we wanted in the first half, but we just weren’t making the shots. Then in the second half it started to get more physical. (Carlow) is fighting to get a tournament spot. They needed to win out and tonight was an important game for them.”
Leading 21-17, the Golden Bears began to pull away, scoring 12 straight, while holding the Celtics scoreless for nearly six minutes.
Although Tech looked to be cruising into halftime with a big lead, back-to-back 3s by Carlow in the final 1:35 cut the lead to 10 at the break.
“I just told the team that we need to play at our level, not the level of the other team. That 3 just before the half was momentum for them. We weren’t talking on defense,” Kowalska said.
Whitney Justice scored on the first two possessions for Tech to build the lead back to 14, where it stood with just over three minutes to play in the third period.
But the Golden Bears would go through their own scoring drought over the next three minutes, which allowed the Celtics to get within seven points at the 1:19 mark of the quarter.
When a 3 that would have cut deeper into the lead came up short, Whittney Justice scored on a runout for a 48-39 lead after three quarters.
“All the games are really close this time of year,” Kowalska said. “There are teams winning that will surprise you and teams losing that will surprise you. We know how to finish, but it is a tough time of year. Everyone has injuries and is mentally tired. I knew Carlow would play us tough.”
A bucket from senior Laura Requena briefly pushed the lead back to double digits, but the Celtics kept fighting back. Long balls from Celtics guard Kamryn Lach twice cut the lead to six points before Tech pulled away with four straight points in the final minute.
“We did only allow them 51 points and they average in the high 70s,” Kowalska said. “Defense basically won the game for us.”
Both teams are on the road Saturday when they travel to Pittsburgh for another RSC clash, this time with Point Park.
Men
Carlow University (1-24, 0-12)
Ed Cahoe 6, Swade Redman 10, Eugene Goodwine 23, Tre Harvey 22, Marcus Millien 10, A.J. Sharpe 8, Malcolm Ranbdall 9. Totals: 33-64 16-24 88.
WVU Tech (19-7, 13-1)
Keven Thomas-Griffen 15, Brent Daniels 7, Junior Arrey 5, Andreas Jonsson 21, Dominik King 28, Andrew Work 4, Darrin Martin 7, Keondré King 10, Juvanté Hayes 14, Luke Vass 6, Tamon Scruggs 7, Justin Phillips 11. Totals: 47-79 19-23 135.
CU: 39 49 — 88
WVUT: 71 64 — 135
3-point goals: CU: 6 (Cahoe, Redman, Goodwine 3, Harvey), WVUT: 22 (Daniels, Jonsson 6, D. King 5, K. King 2, Hayes 4, Vass 2, Scruggs, Phillips). Fouled out: None
Women
Carlow (8-17, 3-9)
Emma Stille 9, Megan Ost 2, Kamryn Lach 13, Angelica Orozco 3, Keagan Brownlee 3, Carly LaZar 2, Ashlyn Jonczak 9, Caitlyn Trombley 6, Clara Wilson 4. Totals: 16-51 10-15 51.
WVU Tech (22-6, 14-0)
Laura Requena 9, Katy Pinnock Bradford 6, Alexandria Gray 11, Brittney Justice 10, Whittney Justice 11, ShanEttine Butler 2, Brianna Ball 1, Makayla Jones 2, Eugenia Marcelli 6, Logan Dudley 2. Totals: 23-67 11-14 60.
CU: 13 10 16 12 — 51
WVUT: 17 16 15 12 — 60
3-point goals: CU: 9 (Lach 3, Orozco, Brownlee, Jonczak 2, Trombley), WVUT: 3 (Gray, Marcelli). Fouled out: Brownlee (CU)