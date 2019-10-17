Tech looks to calm RedStorm

When it comes to NAIA men's soccer, Rio Grande has been a benchmark program for quite some time.
Tonight at Paul Cline Stadium, WVU Tech will look to break Rio Grande's River States Conference stranglehold when it battles the RedStorm in a clash of top-20 teams.
"For the last 10-15 years they have been a very strong program. They set the standard, not just for our conference, but the whole NAIA," WVU Tech interim head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. "It is a huge game for us. They are No. 10 in the country and we are now No. 18. Basically the winner of this (match) is in a strong position to go on and win the conference and potentially host the conference tournament."
The Golden Bears are 11-0-1 overall and 5-0 in RSC clashes. Rio Grande, on the other hand, is 11-2-0, but also 5-0 in the conference. WVU Tech has won six matches in a row, including a 3-0 win over Cincinnati Christian University last Saturday.
The RedStorm also defeated CCU a week ago in a tight 1-0 match after being forced to play without two key starters. Both were serving red card suspensions picked up in a 2-1 double-overtime loss to Main-Fort Kent, a team the Golden Bears beat 4-2 earlier in the month.
The magnitude of tonight's battle cannot be overstated.
"We try to take it as just another game, but at the start of the season this is one that we always look forward to," Hewitt-Fisher admitted. "I knew if we could get through September in a strong position, then we were going to be looking good going into the national tournament. We are in a very strong position now. Hopefully we can win this game and move into the top 10 in the country."
The WVU Tech coach is very familiar with the RedStorm program and has his Golden Bears right on their heels.
"I played at Rio 10 years ago and obviously then it wasn't so close a rivalry," Hewitt-Fisher said. "But the last three or four years we have taken them all the way. We tied them, beat them in penalty kicks and lost in overtime last year. Hopefully we can make amends for last season's loss."
Rio Grande's Nicolas Cam Oreliana leads the RSC with 18 goals in 12 games, while Tech's Jesus Naves is second with 10 goals this season. Both have four game-winners, which is also best in the conference.
WVU Tech forward Sergio Sanchez leads the RSC in assists per game and is top 5 in points per game.
Freshman midfielder Luis Alejandro Jaimes scored six points in two games last week for WVU Tech to earn RSC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
Both teams have also been stingy in the net, allowing less than one goal per game on average.
"If both teams show up ready to play it will be a quick, physical game end-to-end," Hewitt-Fisher explained. "Both teams will have chances to win it. Whoever takes their chances will come out on top."
Hewitt-Fisher feels his team's defense will be the key to success.
"We have to defend well and try to restrict the chances that Rio will have," the WVU Tech said. "We know when they get in front of the goal, they are dangerous. If we can limit their chances, I am pretty sure we will get our chances to win the game."
Prior to the scheduled 7 p.m. kick for the men's game, the WVU Tech women will also battle Rio Grande in a key conference showdown.
The women's team has caught fire since conference play began, winning four of its five conference clashes, including a 2-1 win Saturday at CCU.
WVU Tech is top 5 in the conference in both goals per game and assists per game. The Golden Bears are second in the conference in goals allowed.
The women's game kicks at 5 p.m.
