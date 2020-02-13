Tech looking for consistency

The schedule played out so nicely for WVU Tech’s wrestling team. The Golden Bears were set to host five home matches, a welcome change from the frequent trips to road matches in coach Dustin Stough’s first four seasons.
But things have not exactly gone according to plan. Two matches have had to be rescheduled because of weather — a rarity in college athletics. One of those is last Friday’s scheduled dual with Bluefield College, which will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at Van Meter Gymnasium.
Throw in injuries, and consistency has been tough to come by. Tech has been unable to field a full team most days.
“With a lot of guys in and out of the lineup, getting into a rhythm has been tough,” Stough said. “Rescheduling matches. Fortunately, our spring semester we’ve only had one dual meet a week. Plus, the West Virginia (Invitational) didn’t happen this year. That’s usually early February, late January. ... But, yeah, with injuries and stuff, falling into a good practice rhythm, getting guys the right guys to work out with. We’ll have (1)41-pounders working out with (1)84-pounders, things like that. We’re making do with what we have.”
One of those fighting injury has been Logan Robertson. The Greenbrier West graduate has had a successful season in spite of being hurt. The 133-pounder is a two-time Appalachian Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week.
Robertson will be recognized at tonight’s dual. He is a redshirt junior athletically, but is a senior academically and will finish his degree in athletic coaching education, with a minor in sports management this spring.
He plans on pursuing a master’s degree but is unsure where. The possibility of wrestling one more season remains.
“I always want to be involved in the sport. I want to go on and keep coaching,” he said. “I’m excited to go out there and (try to) make it to nationals. I may or may not be done. I’ll have an extra year of eligibility, so I’m looking at a few things and thinking of finishing my last year of eligibility somewhere else.
“Wrestling is a great sport. There’s something about going one-on-one with someone. That’s what you do, as opposed to a team sport. I feel like it builds a different type of character and mental toughness. I respect anyone who takes their talents to the college level. It’s not easy to go through school and wrestling, especially at this level.”
Also trying to get healthy have been 141-pound junior Devin Wilhelm and 197-pounder Vincent DeVaney.
After tonight, Tech will host the AAC Championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Wrestling will start at 10 a.m. and the finals will begin at 3 p.m.
“That’s always an exciting time of year,” Stough said. “Guys get the opportunity to qualify for nationals. That’s quite an honor. We haven’t had a lot of guys in the program’s history do that.
“It’s my first time ever hosting a tournament. It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’ve been going to tournaments my whole life. We’re figuring it out and putting all the pieces together. It should be a great event. We have a great venue for it at the Armory. Lots of space in there. It will be a two-mat format. It should go smoothly.”
The host Golden Bears will be joined by Allen, Bluefield, Reinhardt, St. Andrews and Truett McConnell. The winners of each weight class will qualify for the NAIA national tournament, with the field later being rounded out with wild cards.
