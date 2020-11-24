In a season that is already getting busted at the seams by the Covid-19 pandemic, WVU Tech coach Anna Kowalska is just happy any time her team can get on the court.
At this point, she also wants to see her players put together four quarters.
Pikeville scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, then held on for a 69-64 win over the Golden Bears Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
That third quarter proved pivotal. In addition to its quick start, Pikeville also stole the ball five times in the period to keep Tech from any sort of momentum.
"I think we have to learn how to play good for four quarters," Kowalska said. "We're getting better. In a game we will have two quarters, one quarter. (Tonight) we had three quarters. We just have to keep getting better."
Tech (2-3) led most of the first half before the offense went cold late in the second quarter. The Golden Bears did not make a field goal in the final 3:58 of the period, helping Pikeville take a 33-32 lead at halftime.
Pikeville's 10-0 run at the start of the third was stopped by Tech freshman Emilee Whitt's 3-pointer at the 5:52 mark.
Before that, Pikeville looked like a team that had not played a game in nearly three weeks. It was the team's first time on the floor since an 84-48 win over Milligan College on Nov. 5.
Against Tech, the Bears turned the ball over 18 times in the first half. However, they were able to neutralize that by controlling the boards to the tune of a 25-12 advantage at the break.
"It felt like our first game, it really did," Pikeville coach Clifton Williams said. "Really physical. We knew it was going to be a battle. Every time we've come here it's been a battle. They sped us up, forced us to turn the ball over, got us out of our comfort zone. It was good to see our kids fight through the adversity and scratch out a win."
There definitely was some adversity to overcome.
Despite falling behind 43-32, Tech was able to get back in the game. Three times Tech got to within one point in the fourth quarter until a putback by Brianna Ball put her team ahead 62-61 for its first lead since the 2:14 mark of the second quarter.
Tech gave it right back when Pikeville's Mary Englert hit a pair of free throws to make it 63-62 with 2:14 to play.
Tech was down 65-64 on a layin by ShanEttine Butler, who then made a steal with 16.6 seconds left. But she missed the layup and Pikeville's Sierra Feltner was fouled on the rebound. She hit both free throws to make it 67-64 with 11.5 on the clock.
After a Tech timeout, Alexis Reed stole the inbounds pass and was immediately fouled with 7.9 to go. She sank both shots to make it a five-point Pikeville lead and ice the game.
"We knew we had to dial up the intensity in the second half," said Williams, whose team had nine second-half steals. "That's who we are. We're quick, we're athletic and we get easy buckets out of that. We needed every one of them tonight."
Two key stats — Tech was just 2-of-17 (11.8 percent) from 3-point range and was outrebounded 42-35. Brianna Burbridge led Pikeville (2-0) with game-highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds.
"I think for us (the difference) was offensive rebounds," Kowalska said. "They had way too many offensive rebounds. We had 20, but they had 21. It was crucial rebounds, it was second-chance points. That's what's going to beat you, and I keep telling them every single day."
Feltner added 16 points and Englert 13 for Pikeville.
Butler led Tech with 16 points and a game-high seven assists. Alexandria Gray followed with 14 points and Brittney Justice scored 10 to go with seven rebounds. Ball added eight points and seven boards.
Tech is scheduled to go to Bluefield College Monday at 6 p.m. The team's other two losses came to preseason No. 3 Marian and No. 4 Campbellsville. Kowalska is happy just for the team to get game experience, and winning the River States Conference championship is always the primary goal.
"A loss is a loss, especially a close game like that, but you need to learn from it and then keep going," she said.
P (2-0) 14 19 18 18 — 69
WVUT (2-3) 18 14 14 18 — 64
Pikeville (2-0)
Brianna Burbridge 17, Mary Englert 13, Alexis Reed 9, Sierra Feltner 16, Morgan Stamper 5, Hailey Free 0, Fatma Ouinet 2, Bailey Frazier 5, Zaria Hollier 2.
WVU Tech (2-3)
ShanEttine Butler 16, Brianna Ball 8, Alexandria Gray 14, Brittney Justice 10, Whittney Justice 5, Emilee Whitt 3, Makayla Jones 4, Eugenia Marcelli 2, Chelsea Little 2, Alyssa Taylor 0.
3-point goals — P: 3 (Feltner 2, Frazier); WVUT: 2 (W. Justice, Whitt). Fouled out: none.