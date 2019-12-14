A grueling first half of the season came to a familiar end for WVU Tech’s wrestling team.
The Golden Bears dropped a 33-16 decision to NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus in their first home match of the season Friday at Van Meter Gymnasium. The loss dropped Tech to 0-5 in duals before the Christmas break.
It’s been a challenging start to the season for a young Tech squad, including tournaments at University of the Cumberlands, Averett and Messiah Petrofes. The Golden Bears have faced three nationally ranked teams in No. 2 Reinhardt, No. 3 Lindsey Wilson and No. 5 Campbellsville along the way.
“We had some tough matches, wrestled well and made some mistakes,” Tech coach Dustin Stough said. “It’s been a rough semester. We’ve had a pretty tough schedule. We’ve wrestled three of the top five teams in NAIA. We’ve had a lot of injuries, guys beat up. It’s been a rough semester so we’re looking forward to break here, regroup and get through finals week.”
Tech was only able to pull out two mat victories against the Battlers. Devin Wilhelm defeated Syrus Colon via 13-0 major decision at 149 pounds and Clayton Ryan Stewart moved up to fill 165 and pinned Derek Schmidt 1:15 into the first period.
“Wilhelm had a great win tonight,” Stough said. “That kid was real flexible like Gumby there and (Wilhelm) couldn’t quite get the fall.”
Tech had to forfeit the 125- and 157-pound classes. Greenbrier West graduate Logan Robertson earned a forfeit at 133 but wrestled Noah Hodges — who was supposed to wrestle at 125 — in an exhibition match and decisioned him 7-0.
Tech tied the match at 16-16 after Stewart’s pin before the youth began to show. The Golden Bears lost their final four matches with two sophomores and a pair of freshmen in the lineup. Three are Greenbrier East alumni — sophomore Leslie Campbell (174) and freshmen Jacob Thomas (184) and Aaron Davis (285).
“We’re a young team,” Stough said. “We’re still learning a lot. We’ve learned a ton this semester. We’ve been wrestling teams better than us. You learn from that, not by beating on everybody else. All these guys have a bright future, but they’re still figuring out the college wrestling thing.”
The Golden Bears will start the second semester Jan. 4 at the Jim Crytzer Invitational in Lexington, Va., before the schedule gets more home friendly. They will host Southwestern Virginia Community College on Jan. 7 and Allen on Jan. 11. They also have home matches with Appalachian Athletic Conference foes Reinhardt, St. Andrews and Bluefield, and will host the AAC Championships on Feb. 22.
The Park Middle School team will wrestle before the start of the match against Southwestern Virginia.
“We have a nice home stretch next semester,” Stough said. “We’ve done a lot of driving to Kentucky and Georgia and (other places) this semester. It kind of wears on guys, driving six hours and then having an hour or two to stretch out, make weight, warm up and wrestle. Late nights getting back. It’s always nice to have home matches.
“We’ve got a lot of conference matches next semester. Those will be real big for getting our kids to the nationals hopefully.”
Friday’s results
125: Noah Hodges (AB) wins via forfeit
133: Logan Robertson (WVUT) wins via forfeit
141: Curtis Cox (AB) major dec. Nathan McClaugherty 14-4
149: Devin Wilhelm (WVUT) major dec. Syrus Colon 13-0
157: Dalton Pearl (AB) wins via forfeit
165: Clayton Ryan Stewart (WVUT) def. Derek Schmidt via fall 1:15
174: Austin Gibson (WB) major dec. Leslie Campbell 9-1
184: Josh Dailey (AB) dec. Jacob Thomas 9-3
197: Gino Sita (AB) major decision Vincent DeVaney 15-6
285: Ryan Weitz (AB) def. Aaron Davis via fall 2:20