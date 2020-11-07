GEORGETOWN, Ky. — WVU Tech fell 87-71 to NAIA preseason No. 1 No. 1 Georgetown College Friday evening in its season opener.
Senior Andreas Jonsson was 8-of-18 from 3-point range and led all scorers with 31 points. The rest of the team was 2-of-13 from behind the arc.
Sophomore Ashton Parker grabbed a team-high six rebounds for the Golden Bears. Senior Juvanté Hayes dished a game-high seven assists.
Tech (0-1) will make its home debut Sunday against Salem. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.
No spectators will be admitted to Tech home games through at least Dec. 1.