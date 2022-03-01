WVU Tech picked up right where it left off from its last trip to Indiana-Kokomo — which wasn't good.
The Golden Bears shot less than 36 percent in both halves and fell 77-67 to the No. 22 Cougars in the River States Conference Tournament championship game Tuesday night.
In the teams' last meeting on Jan. 27, Tech led 32-29 at halftime but shot just 5-of-25 in the second half for a 61-47 loss.
Tech (26-5) fell behind 39-28 at halftime after shooting 10-of-28 from the floor. Meanwhile, IU-Kokomo hit on 16 of 33 shots (48.4 percent).
Tech was able to get to as close as five on two occasions in the second half as the host Cougars also began to struggle offensively before pulling away in the final three minutes.
Juvanté Hayes and Andrew Work scored 18 points each for Tech. Work also grabbed six rebounds.
Keondré King finished with 12 points, and Ashton Parker posted a double-double with 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Trequan Spivey scored a game-high 30 points for the Cougars (29-3). Hunter White added 16 points and RSC Player of the Year Desean Hampton grabbed 12 rebounds.
Tech will learn its NAIA National Tournament opponent during the selection show Thursday night.