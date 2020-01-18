Tech drops heartbreaker to Bluefield State

Marquez Cooper's shot with five seconds left gave Bluefield State a 95-94 win over WVU Tech Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Golden Bears, who had also won five of their last six.
Tech led 46-45 at halftime and the game was just as close the rest of the way. The largest lead of the game for either team in the second half was six, when the Big Blues (8-8) went up 88-82 with 3:14 to play.
The Golden Bears scored the next seven points — the first four by freshman Andrew Work followed by a 3-pointer from Dominik King — to take an 89-88 lead with 1:42 left.
Eventually Tech led 94-93 on another pair of free throws from Work with under 20 seconds to play before Cooper's game-winner.
Cooper led Bluefield State with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Alex Nunnally had 18 points and 16 rebounds. Saveon Falls and Chris Knight scored 14 apiece.
Tech got 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Junior Arrey. King was 5-of-10 from 3 and finished with 19 points. Work added 18 and Andreas Jonsson 15.
The Golden Bears (11-7, 6-1 River States Conference) will get back into league action Tuesday when they travel to Pippa Passes, Ky., to take on Alice Lloyd. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.