WVU Tech has announced Scott Cowley, Timothy “Tim” Meyer and Joe Kania as the 2022 class of inductees into the Golden Bear Athletic Hall of Fame.
Cowley was part of Tech’s football team from 1997-2000 and a graduate assistant offensive line coach from 2000 to 2001. He was selected as an All-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference second-team offensive lineman in 1998 and 1999, and was a first-teamer in 2000. Cowley is a 1997 graduate of South Charleston High School. He currently is the equipment product division director for Mason & Berry, Inc., where he has worked for almost 18 years. He and his wife Kristin have two young children and reside in Charleston.
Meyer joined the Golden Bear football team in the fall of 1992. While at Tech, he earned all WVIAC honors his sophomore, junior and senior years. He received the 1993 WV Tech Offensive Player of the Year award. After college, Meyer played for the semi-professional West Virginia Lightning for two years. Meyer has spent much of his coaching career at Herbert Hoover High School, where he was head coach from 2009-2019. He has taught at Herbert Hoover High School for 22 years, teaching shop and cabinetry. Meyer and his wife Carrie are parents to a son, Kemp, and currently reside in Charleston.
Kania played basketball for the Golden Bears from 1971-1972 and 1974-1976. He has had an extensive multi-sport coaching career at both the high school and collegiate levels. Kania coached the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Tech simultaneously in the 1980s and was the men’s head tennis coach from 1991-1993. Kania was the head basketball coach at Brooke Point High School in Stafford, Va., from 1993-2016. In 2019, Brooke Pointe High School renamed its gymnasium the Joe Kania Court. Kania is a Gauley Bridge native. His family includes wife Lori, son PJ and wife Leah, daughter Sarah and husband Chris, and his three grandchildren.
WVU Tech’s homecoming is Feb. 9-19. Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the Distinguished Alumni Reception and Awards at The Resort at Glade Springs on Friday, Feb. 18. On Saturday, Feb. 19, inductees will be recognized during the parade and the basketball games at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
A full schedule and tickets to the Distinguished Alumni Reception and Awards Dinner and can be purchased at homecoming.wvutech.edu/schedule. For complete biographies of all Golden Bear Hall of Fame inductees, go to goldenbearathletics.com/sports/general/hof.