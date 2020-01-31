Tech and Kokomo meet Saturday in Summersville

After a well-timed week off, WVU Tech will get its biggest conference test of the season Saturday.
The Golden Bears will host NAIA Division II No. 12 Indiana-Kokomo at 3 p.m. The game will be played at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.
Tech (14-7, 9-1 River States Conference) got some rest after a stretch of five games in 10 days. The Bears are tied with Indiana East for first place in the East Division.
The Cougars (19-4, 8-1) lead the West by 1 1/2 games over Indiana Southeast. They rank fourth in the nation in defensive rebounds (32.1) and field goal percentage defense (39.7), eighth in field goal percentage (50.3) and ninth in scoring margin (12.8).
Desean Hampton, a 6-foot-5 forward, averages 10.1 points and 9.4 rebounds, and his 2.6 blocks per game rank fifth in the nation.
Today's game is a rematch of last year's RSC tournament championship game, won 85-83 by the Golden Bears.
The women will meet at 1 p.m., with Tech (17-6, 10-0) riding an 11-game winning streak. Brittney Justice leads the Lady Bears with 17.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Tia Chambers leads the Lady Cougars (12-9, 4-5) in scoring (16.4), rebounds (9.6), steals (1.0) and assists (1.1).