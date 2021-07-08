Stills selected to preseason All-Big 12 team

West Virginia University senior defensive lineman Dante Stills has been named to the preseason All-Big 12, as selected by media representatives who cover the league.
The honorees include 16 seniors, 11 juniors and three sophomores. The only player who was a unanimous selection at his position was Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar. Fourteen were named to the 2020 All-Big 12 first-team, while seven were on the second team.
Stills returns for his final season after being named an honorable mention selection in 2020 and a second-team honoree in 2019. In 2020, he also was selected an All-Big 12 first-team performer by Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus and a second-team selection by the Associated Press. He led the Mountaineers in tackles for loss (10.5) and was tied for No. 11 in the Big 12. He finished with 35 tackles, including 15 unassisted, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Selections for the preseason individual awards were quarterback Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) as Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Mike Rose (Iowa State) as Defensive Player of the Year and running back Eric Gray (Oklahoma) as Newcomer of the Year.