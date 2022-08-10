Snyder stands out as guest analyst

Marshall football’s preparations for 2022 are full steam ahead in Huntington and this week there are some familiar faces around the program as guest analysts – including one very familiar face.
Bud Foster, Chan Gailey, Tom Brattan and Mark Snyder – the same Mark Snyder who spent part of his collegiate career as a record-setting defensive back at Marshall before returning to Huntington as the Thundering Herd’s head coach when Bob Pruett stepped down prior to the 2005 season as MU was entering Conference USA.
Foster’s name rings out in college football circles as the longtime architect for some really good Virginia Tech defenses. Gailey was a college head coach at Georgia Tech as well as a longtime NFL assistant and eventually head coach with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Brattan spent more than a decade as the offensive line coach at Maryland before a short tenure at Illinois.
Pretty good list, no? Those are some heavy-hitters, but Snyder’s is the name that jumps out here.
During Snyder’s tenure in charge Marshall came crashing back down to earth in the mid-to-late 2000s following the program’s incredible run through the 1990s and early 2000s – though it must be pointed out he wasn’t done many favors with the timing of Pruett’s departure and the shape the program was left in by his predecessor. There were a few peaks, more than a few valleys and few truly memorable moments during that span from 2005 through the 2009 season – for example the near miss at home against Kansas State and many more home losses Marshall fans were not used to seeing were lows, while the development of several future NFL regulars was one of the bright spots.
Snyder could be gruff, short and sometimes flat-out rude to the media, which is fine. That was his choice, but it certainly hasn’t helped shape his reputation in a favorable way since he left Huntington. Still, Snyder always seemed like a guy who wanted what was best for Marshall. He just wasn’t the man who could provide at the time.
His journey through coaching has taken him to college stops at South Florida, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Florida State since leaving Marshall and most recently Snyder served as the linebackers coach for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers earlier this year.
I think it is fair to say at this point in Huff’s short tenure as the Herd’s head coach he has had a keen eye on staffing and bringing the right people into and around the program. His coaching staff has gelled nicely with the roster as well as the community and his ability to recruit landed MU the top-rated class in C-USA in his first season at the helm.
If Huff thinks bringing Snyder back as a guest analyst for a week is a good idea, I think he has earned the benefit of the doubt and deserves the trust of the fans on the matter. It’s only a week, and it’s not just Snyder hanging around. Foster, Gailey and Brattan bring years of high-level coaching experience with them and combined the four guest analysts can give some solid feedback on what they see to the Herd’s current man in charge.
Snyder's name certainly catches your eye on that list at Marshall, but you can file this one under "NBD" for no big deal.
l l l
Huff and the Herd landed a notable in-state recruiting commitment earlier this week when Herbert Hoover placekicker Levi Paxton pledged to play his college ball at Marshall.
Paxton, a senior this fall, has been solid for the Huskies during Hoover's recent resurgence under head coach Joey Fields, and last season was a Class AA All-State first team selection by the state’s sportswriters. He camped at Marshall in June before committing earlier this week with an announcement on social media.
l l l
The preseason hype for Marshall running back Rasheen Ali continues to grow by the day as the Herd’s talent ball-carrier recently received another honor before the games get started later this month.
Ali was named to Pro Football Network’s preseason All-America second team on Wednesday, joining four other players from Sun Belt Conference programs – Appalachian State’s Steven Jones, South Alabama’s Darrell Luter and Troy’s Carlton Martial.
It has been a busy preseason for the Cleveland, Ohio native as Ali has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Watch List (for the most versatile player in college football), the Wuerffel Trophy Watch list and the Walter Camp Football Foundation Watch List.
