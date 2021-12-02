Slow starts, late stumbles plague Herd

Mistakes doomed the Marshall men’s basketball team down the stretch Wednesday at Akron, but those mistakes were not exclusive to the end of the game.
The Thundering Herd started slow against the Zips and spent the majority of the game battling back. MU then couldn’t hold a late lead as another game slipped from its grasp and sent the Herd to a 4-3 record following the 88-86 loss to Akron.
Starting slow hurt the Herd, and poor play in the final minute buried them on Wednesday.
“That game wasn’t won or lost at the end of the game,” Marshall senior Taevion Kinsey said. “That game was won or lost in the beginning of the game. We came out and we played sluggish. We played slow and soft. We can’t have those types of moments.”
Akron opened a 13-4 lead on Marshall in just a little more than two minutes, and the Herd didn’t take its first lead of the game until there were nine minutes to play in the first half on a 3-pointer by freshman Kyle Braun to make it 22-20. The teams traded leads several times with the score in the 20s, but after a 30-30 tie with 5:58 remaining in the first half the Zips went on a 19-10 run to take a 49-40 lead into the locker room.
Marshall fought back again early in the second half and the teams again traded leads for much of the final period. The Herd looked to have put the game away in the final minute when sophomore David Early’s 3-pointer put MU up 86-83 with 42 seconds remaining.
Arkon missed a 3-pointer on its next trip down the court. Early grabbed the rebound and was fouled, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Zips got the ball back, missed another shot but the rebound was put back by Enrique Freeman, who was fouled on the play and hit his free throw to tie the game at 86 with 24 seconds to play. Marshall’s Andrew Taylor had a chance to win it for the Herd, but his shot was off. Freeman grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Taylor with four seconds to play — he hit his two foul shots to seal the game for Akron.
“Between coming out not ready to play and not making big plays down the stretch — that’s twice,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We did that against Campbell, we did that here and really we did that against Indiana. We had moments, or at least five minutes in there, where we’re not getting the job done and we have to eliminate that to be a good team.
“You can’t get out-fought for the ball. You’ve got to give (Akron) credit, but at the same time you can’t let that happen. We missed two one-and-ones right at the end, gave them about three rebounds. We walked when you could have just held on to the ball. We didn’t have to go fast, just hang on to the ball. We’re making some mental mistakes.”
The loss spoiled what was an otherwise standout game for the Herd’s guards. Kinsey finished Wednesday with a season-high 30 points while Taylor had his best game of the season statistically in scoring 26 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.
“I’ve got to figure out the biggest thing, and that is who are the guys who are going to really come in and play every night. Then go with those guys. I think we’ve got a good ball club — they’re athletic, they’re skilled — we’ve just got to find that combination to win ball games.”
Marshall returns home Saturday to take on Duquesne after going 0-2 on its first road trip of the season.The Herd then hosts NAIA Bluefield University next week before closing out the nonconference portion of its schedule over the rest of the month at Eastern Kentucky and Ohio, at home against Northern Iowa then back on the road at Toledo.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve seen teams like this that are close turn into big winners,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing forward and see what happens.”