Sills has surgery, out for season

morgantown — Offensive lineman Josh Sills’ season at West Virginia is over.
As expected, Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown announced that Sills, a 326-pound redshirt junior from Sarahsville, Ohio, underwent season-ending surgery on his injured right shoulder.
“I hate that for him, but it’s necessary for him and he’s recovering well,” Brown said.
Sills had a lingering injury coming into the season that Brown termed “a normal football injury” and then suffered a minor injury in the N.C. State game on Sept. 7 that had nothing to do with the surgery, according to Brown.
Sills has been replaced by Chase Behrndt at the right guard spot. Behrndt’s year started on a dismal note when he lost his starting job at center in camp as Sills moved over from the guard spot.
Behrndt played poorly against Missouri and seemed to be buried on the bench, but he bounced back to the point where this week he was named the team’s offensive lineman of the week after he played every snap in the victory over Kansas.
“That says a lot about him,” Brown said. “He lost the starting position at the end of fall camp. That was based more on sporadic snaps than pass protection or blocking. He came back, played at Missouri at center, where he didn’t play particularly well.
“He was moved to right guard after that. He took the coaching well, had two great weeks of practice and has played at a high level ever since.”
l l l
Awards from the Kansas game:
Special teams: LB Josh Chandler, who played on the kickoff and punt teams and made a big tackle to save a long return on a kickoff.
Defense: Darius Stills. “It was the best game I’ve seen him play,” Brown said, noting the Fairmont Senior nose guard graded out at 94 percent and has now answered the challenge to be consistent by putting two good games together. Stills had two tackles for loss, two pressures and a quarterback hit.
Offense: Kennedy McKoy, the running back who led WVU in both rushing and receiving. Brown cited his play on the drive WVU put together at the end of the half in particular.
Juice award;: Former Fairmont Senior linebacker Jake Abbott who stole the show on the sideline with his playing an “air guitar.”
Community service: George Campbell, the Florida State University transfer who finds a way each week to contribute. This week he and former player Will Johnson visited Mylan Park Elementary School.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel.