Shady native says KU paid him to leave

Former Cabell Midland and Kansas football player Caperton Humphrey and his father said the Jayhawks athletic department paid him more than $50,000 in benefits in exchange for leaving campus, completing coursework at his home in West Virginia and remaining publicly silent about threats and harassment from teammates, the Kansas City Star reported Sunday.
Humphrey is originally from Shady Spring. His family moved to Cabell County when he was 12.
Four of Humphrey’s Kansas teammates and about six other people charged into Humphrey’s apartment in Lawrence, Kansas, on March 25, 2019, according to the Star report, and Humphrey believed he saw one of them had a pistol. Humphrey’s father, Jamie, dialed 911. Jamie was in town along with Humphrey’s mother and brother to help him move in an attempt to get away from these teammates, with whom Humphrey was involved in an ongoing feud, the Star said.
Humphrey said that after an argument with two teammates who lived in the apartment below him, the lug nuts on a rear tire of his Jaguar were loosened and that he suspected one of those teammates was responsible. That feud also led to arguments in the locker room, the Star reported, after which Jamie Humphrey contacted Kansas’s compliance office and reported those arguments, as well as that two players Humphrey had mixed it up with were selling marijuana.
Another altercation occurred at practice, after which Humphrey dispatched his roommate to talk to the other players in an attempt to broker a cease-fire that included Humphrey remaining silent about drug offenses he said he saw outside his apartment window.
That didn’t work. Minutes later the players as part of a group of about 10 people paid the aforementioned visit to his apartment, Humphrey told the Star.
Caperton and Jamie Humphrey told the Star that they requested a meeting with then-Jayhawks coach Les Miles the next day, but he declined. Miles met with Humphrey and the other four players later and asked all to apologize. None did. So Miles suggested the players would settle their differences in full-contact practice drills.
“I came out of that meeting, and I was like, ‘(Forget) this,’” Caperton told the Star. “They don’t want to talk to my family. They don’t want to do anything to help me. Why sit in this misery and fear for my life over something dumb?”
The Humphreys said Kansas athletics composed a document which offered to pay Humphrey’s tuition and monthly stipend for the next year, as well as 58 cents per mile, food and lodging for the trip home, and shipping his personal belongings to West Virginia — in exchange for Humphrey taking online classes from the Mountain State and keeping quiet about his experience in Lawrence.
The Humphreys signed it. But they reneged and talked to the Star. They say Humphrey now suffers from anger issues and depression and sees a psychiatrist and is on medication as a result of the encounters, the Star reported, and they hope to sue Miles, Kansas Athletics and former Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long.
Humphrey grew up in Shady Spring before his family moved to Hurricane two months shy of his 13th birthday. He played on several successful Little League Baseball teams and played football at Shady Spring Middle School.
Humphrey began wrestling when he was 6 and won nine national championships and two world titles, but gave up the sport after eighth grade to concentrate on football.
As a senior at Cabell Midland, Humphrey rushed for 1,700 yards, a year after going for 1,345 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Knights.
He went to Eastern Kentucky for one year and played in all 11 games for the Colonels, mostly on special teams, before transferring to KU, whose director of compliance is David Reed, a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and childhood friend of Humphrey’s parents.