Seniors looking for one last chance at a championship

This group of seniors on the Marshall University football team has been close to breaking through for the program’s second Conference USA championship several times during their collegiate careers but have come up short on each occasion. They have had a successful run in Huntington, but the fact remains they have not added any conference championship trophies to the Thundering Herd’s collection.
Now with one game left at MU, the seniors will get one final chance for a return trip to the conference title game and a shot at that elusive hardware.
The Thundering Herd (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) hosts rival Western Kentucky (7-4, 6-1 C-USA) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network) for the league’s East Division crown in what will be a play-in game for next week’s C-USA championship game at UTSA.
Marshall center Alex Mollette is one of the Herd’s “super” seniors who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all players by the NCAA. Mollette has been with the Herd since 2016 and during that span has seen and done a little bit of everything for MU during his six years in the program — including several close calls but no C-USA titles.
“I’ve got to really soak it in this week and enjoy the time I have left with my guys,” Mollette said. “Hopefully we have a couple more (games) ahead of us. We’ll see what happens. Obviously this is a pretty big game, always has been around here. Rivalry game, if you will, that’s what a lot of people like to call it. We wouldn’t want it any other way. Last game of the year and we’re getting ready to compete for a conference championship this week. If we can pull it out we get to go (to the title game). Lay it out on the line. It’s the last one we’ve got, so we’ve got to give it all we’ve got.”
Mollette and the other players in the class that arrived at Marshall in 2016 have helped lift the program out of a deep hole since their arrival on campus. MU won just three games their first season in Huntington, and while this group has played their share of big games with high stakes in the years since then, more often than not the Herd has come up on the losing side in those games.
Mollette’s class, however, has not lost to Western Kentucky since their first season at MU, but that 2016 game was a 60-6 mauling by the Hilltoppers in Huntington. Those players haven’t forgotten that day.
“Everything we went through as a team — highs, lows. In 2017 we started out 6-1 then lost four out of our last five,” Mollette said. “In 2018 we lost a big one. In 2019 we lost a big one when we needed to win. Then finally (getting to the C-USA title game) in 2020 and falling short — we’ve been through a lot together, especially my class that has been here through it all. It does seem fitting, but like I said we wouldn’t want it any other way. There has been a point every single year of my career where our back has been against the wall. I’m pretty much used to it at this point. I’m excited for it and I know a lot of my teammates are ready to go.”
While Mollette and his offensive teammates will be busy dealing with an opportunistic WKU defense, safety Nazeeh Johnson and his Herd teammates on that side of the ball will be tasked with going toe to toe with the Hilltoppers’ explosive offense.
Led by quarterback Bailey Zappe, WKU has been one of the most dangerous teams to defend against in the country this season, but for Johnson — another of MU’s “super” seniors playing his final home game on Saturday — the goal is simple. Win and you get in.
“They’re a really good offense,” Johnson said. “One way we try to limit or keep down our emotions is we’re not finished. We set out this season to play for a championship, and this team is one of the ones we have to go through to get to where we want to be. We’ve got to lock in every day and come with that mentality, because this is a very good team we’re playing.”
The annual “Moonshine Throwdown” game between Marshall and Western Kentucky may soon come to an end with MU leaving C-USA for the Sun Belt in 2023, but while it certainly is not one of the Herd’s long standing or “classic” rivalry games it has been one of funner and more exciting fixtures on the schedule in a long time.
Marshall owns the all-time series lead at 8-4, but five of those games came prior to both schools being in C-USA. The modern version of the rivalry kicked off in 2014 when WKU upset an unbeaten MU team in Huntington 67-66 in one of the wildest games in either program’s history.
The Hilltoppers went on to win three consecutive games in the series, punctuated by that 60-6 game in 2016. Since then, however, the Herd has owned the rivalry. Marshall has beaten WKU in each of their last four meetings, including a 38-14 win last season in Bowling Green.