Tamon Scruggs scored his 1,000th career point as WVU Tech breezed past Ohio Christian 84-69 on Saturday.
Scruggs, a senior from South Charleston, was 5-of-7 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 21 points. He now has 1,013 points for his career.
Scruggs added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Golden Bears (6-4) led the Traiblazers 46-13 at halftime. They finished 30-of-50 (60 percent) from the field and 10-of-20 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc for the game.
Andreas Jonsson buried three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Sophomore Darrin Martin marked 17 points, four boards and three assists.
Senior Juvanté Hayes rounded out the top scorers with 16 points while grabbing five rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore Andrew Work came off the bench to post six points, get four rebounds and two steals.
Tech is scheduled to play again Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Rio Grande.