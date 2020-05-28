Saunders, Lady Vols to visit WVU

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East's Emily Saunders reaches for a rebound as Fairmont Senior's Anysa Jordan defends in the Class AA state championship game March 9, 2019, in Charleston.

Emily Saunders will be playing in her home state once again.

West Virginia University announced Thursday that its women's team will take on Tennessee in next season's Big 12/SEC Challenge. On the Lady Vols roster is Saunders, a 2019 Wyoming East graduate and former Gatorade Player of the Year.

A date, tip-off time and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Saunders, a 6-foot-5 center, played in 10 games as a true freshman for the Lady Vols this season. She averaged 3.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.

A freshman on the 2016 Class AA state championship team, Saunders finished her four years at Wyoming East with over 1,000 career points and 500 career blocked shots. She was a two-time first-team all-stater and was the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year when she averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 blocks.

