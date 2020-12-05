Saunders, Lady Vols coming to Morgantown

Comparatively speaking, the WVU Coliseum will be quiet through the month of December, what with spectators not being allowed entry for Mountaineer basketball games. An exception to that rule will be the families of players and staff being permitted to attend.
Because of that, an opposing player will have one of the biggest cheering sections Sunday afternoon.
Emily Saunders, a 2019 Wyoming East graduate, will accompany the Lady Vols of Tennessee into Morgantown against the Mountaineers as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game will tip at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
Saunders rattled off a long list of family members who will get to see her play in her home state for the first time since landing at Rocky Top. She last played in Morgantown during an AAU Elite Camp the summer after her freshman season of 2016, the year the Warriors won the Class AA state championship. She was teammates with Gabby Lupardus, a former Wyoming East all-state point guard now with Youngstown State.
"I'm just really excited to go back and re-experience AAU days," Saunders said after practice Friday. "That's going to be really exciting."
Saunders played in 10 games as a true freshman at Tennessee, averaging 3.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 block in 8.2 minutes per game. The Lady Vols' season ended with a loss to Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament, then they were denied a shot at the NCAA Tournament because of the novel coronavirus.
As with everyone else, Covid-19 changed the whole process for Saunders and her team. But she said everyone has rolled with it and accepted the way things currently exist.
"Honestly, it was a big change at first when I came up here during the summer, but we really adjusted so well to it," she said. "Wearing masks is just a norm now. We get tested three times a week — it's normal to us now. So I don't want to say it's been a huge jump now that we're a couple months into it. But not a lot of fans being able to come to games and stuff like that, that's really the only big thing."
Tennessee has opened the season with home victories over Western Kentucky (87-47) and East Tennessee State (67-50). Saunders, a 6-foot-5 sophomore center, played four minutes in each game and is averaging 1.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
The scheduled season opener against Florida A&M was canceled after the FAMU women's program opted out of the 2020-21 season. So far that has been the only bump in Tennessee's season, including preseason workouts. Saunders appreciates every chance she gets and has enjoyed the growth process.
"It's been honestly a roller coaster ride in a way, because of last year and this year with Covid and having a bunch of restrictions on literally everything," Saunders said. "It's not really a roller coaster, but it's been so fun, so enjoyable. It's been fun watching myself grow along with my teammates I came up here with, like T.K. (Tamari Key) and Jordan (Horston) and Jessie (Rennie). We've all really grown from little baby freshmen to sophomores now with a little bit of experience. So it's just been really exciting."
Saunders was a first-team all-stater three consecutive seasons, including her senior year when she was also named West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. She finished that season with 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game.
She finished her career with over 1,000 points and 500 blocks.
Saunders said the biggest difference in her now is her strength.
"I feel like coming up here and playing in the SEC, it's really, in my opinion, the toughest conference, so you really have to grind it out in the weight room," she said. "Ty (Watson, director of women's basketball sports performance) does a really good job of getting us in shape and getting us really strong when the season comes around."
Sunday will be the Lady Vols' first trip to Morgantown since 1986, when coaching icon Pat Summitt led them to a 74-58 victory. Tennessee also played WVU in Charleston in 2007, when South Charleston graduate Alexis Hornbuckle played for the Lady Vols. Tennessee also won that game, 67-49.
The Mountaineers are 3-0 after beating Fresno State (83-62) and LSU (62-42) at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas and defeating North Alabama (80-51) at home on Thursday. The win over LSU was the 700th of head coach Mike Carey's career.
WVU is led by senior guard Kysre Gondresik, who averages 21.7 points per game. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez has two double-doubles and is averaging 12.0 points and 15.3 rebounds.
