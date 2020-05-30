Saunders excited for return to Mountain State

Emily Saunders has played in almost every corner of West Virginia.
New Richmond, Morgantown, Huntington, Charleston and so on, the Wyoming East grad and current Tennessee Lady Vol has played in several of the state's top venues. But she's never played in the Coliseum in Morgantown.
That will change next season.
On Thursday it was announced the Lady Vols will travel to Morgantown to play West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge next season with a date to be announced.
"I didn't even think it was going to happen, but it's awesome that it will," Saunders said. "I just got on Twitter and I had a bunch of notifications from people tagging me about the game and that was exciting. This will be the first time I've played there. I went to the Elite camp in high school, but this will be my first time playing on that court. Everyone here is a diehard WVU fan and I grew up loving the Vols, but I also loved the Mountaineers, so having the opportunity to play in the Coliseum would've been awesome in middle school or high school but it's even cooler now with it being like a homecoming situation."
For Saunders the support and reception wasn't a surprise, but something she's proud to have. Because of conference play she never anticipated having the opportunity to suit back up in the Mountain State, but now that she does only one emotion comes to mind.
"I'm excited, to be honest," Saunders said. "Going to Tennessee is a four-hour drive from where I'm at, but so is Morgantown, so family can still go to that game. But coming and playing in my home state in front of the people I played in front of in high school is really awesome."
When the news was announced, Saunders had no shortage of supporters interested in the game. From upstate media outlets to AAU teammates and high school teammates, the interest was evident, but there were even supporters behind the scenes that have shown their interest.
"The first person to text me was (Wyoming East head coach) Angie Boninsegna," Saunders chuckled. "She was blowing up my phone asking about the date and letting me know she would try to come see me. I had about five messages from her. I told her I didn't really know yet, but I'd try to find out the date. I've had a lot of people contact me but she was the first one."
Saunders, who helped Wyoming East to the Class AA state championship in 2016, was a decorated player coming out of high school. The 6-foot-5 center was named a first-team all-stater for three straight seasons, winning West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year her senior season.
She finished the 2019-20 season at Tennessee averaging 3.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 block per game, appearing in 10 games as a true freshman. That came after Saunders received criticism her senior season on social media, with detractors often arguing she was only recruited because of her height to be a practice player and would never see the court.
"I finally get to come back home and everyone can see me play at the collegiate level," Saunders said. "Coming up my freshman year I didn't know what to expect, but I knew it would be physical. I feel like I adjusted well to it. Part of what motivated me was having that in the back of my mind. Knowing what people said and how they doubted me, I just kind of had that as motivation in every practice, weight session and condtioning session. I wanted to play so I worked really hard to earn time on the court and the coaching staff was great. They came in and made us earn everything. Nobody was given a starting spot or playing time. Everyone had to work hard."
