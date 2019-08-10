valencia, spain — Eight Mountaineers scored in double figures, and a 32-0 run over 10 minutes in the first half led West Virginia to a 115-50 victory over CC Basketball Academy in Valencia, Spain, on Friday.
Derek Culver and Jordan McCabe posted double-doubles for West Virginia. Culver had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, while McCabe posted 14 points and had a team-leading 10 assists.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Logan Routt each scored 15 points. Sean McNeil (13 points), Taz Sherman (12 points), Chase Harler (11 points) and Miles McBride (11 points) were WVU’s other double-figure scorers. Jermaine Haley (7 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists) and Brandon Knapper (5 points) rounded out WVU’s scoring.
In the first half, WVU trailed 11-9 before the Mountaineers embarked on a 32-0 run over 10 minutes of play and closed out the half on a 51-11 run to take a 60-22 lead at halftime.
For the game, West Virginia had 15 steals and forced CC Basketball Academy to turn it over 25 times. The Mountaineers had 34 assists on 41 baskets. WVU grabbed 52 rebounds, 12 on the offensive glass. WVU shot 53.9 percent for the game and hit 12 3-point field goals.
“I thought we played really hard,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who can make shots. This has been a great experience for the veterans and for the new guys, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
The Mountaineers will travel to Barcelona today and face the Barcelona All Stars on Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern. The game will be streamed live by FloHoops.
West Virginia will return to Morgantown on Tuesday.