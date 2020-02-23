RSC quarterfinal pairings released

Both basketball teams at WVU Tech already knew where they will be this Wednesday. The final piece of the puzzle was revealed on Sunday.
The Golden Bears will begin play in the River States Conference tournament on their home floor. Their quarterfinal opponents were determined a day after both teams closed out the conference portion of their season.
The NAIA Division II No. 24 Lady Golden Bears will host Indiana-Kokomo at 5:30 p.m. The men, ranked 20th, will play Alice Lloyd at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Both the men and women are the East Division and RSC regular season champions and the overall No. 1 seeds. They will have home court advantage throughout the tournament.
The Lady Bears completed a perfect run through the conference Saturday with a 77-74 win at Rio Grande. Tech (24-6, 16-0) takes an 18-game winning streak into the tournament and has won 29 straight conference games.
IU-Kokomo (16-12, 8-8) is the No. 4 seed out of the West. Tech defeated the Lady Cougars 88-82 Feb. 1 in Summersville in the teams’ only meeting of the season.
The men, meanwhile, are on a 10-game winning streak. That stretch began Jan. 21 with an 88-85 over Wednesday’s quarterfinal opponent, West No. 4 Alice Lloyd.
The Golden Bears (21-7, 15-1) still have one more regular season game to play. They will visit Appalachian Bible College Monday at 7 p.m.
The men won the regular season title for the second year in a row under first-year head coach James Long.
The tournament semifinals will be held Saturday and the championship games are set for Tuesday, March 3.
Both Tech teams have earned an automatic bid to nationals starting March 11 as regular season champions. The women will go to Sioux City, Iowa, while the men will head to Sioux Falls, S.D.
