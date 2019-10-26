Rohrwasser's 53-yard FG wins it for Marshall

Huntington — Marshall’s defense made the game easy for the offense early on.
Justin Rohrwasser bailed the offense out.
Three times, actually.
Rohrwasser’s 53-yard field goal — after hitting two as Western Kentucky called timeout — as time expired gave Marshall a 26-23 win over its biggest conference rival Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The win put the Thundering Herd in control of the race for the Conference USA East Division title.
And it was all thanks to a career day for Rohrwasser, who hit four field goals.
“Every bus ride to a game since you’re in high school and middle school as a kicker, this is what you dream about,” Rohrwasser said. “I’m just lucky it happened to me.”
“We knew going in that it was going to be a game that came down to one or two plays, and it came down to one,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “I thought our offense did a good job of getting that thing in field position where we could actually try to kick that field goal.”
The Herd (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) led 23-7 early in the second half before the Hilltoppers’ offense began to take control. As Marshall’s offense started to drag, Western scored on three consecutive drives to tie the game at 23-23.
But the defense finally held and Herd quarterback Isaiah Green took over at the Marshall 13-yard line with 1:21 to play.
First downs on consecutive plays got Marshall to the 44, and Brenden Knox ran for five yards on third down to get the ball to Western’s 42. Green spiked the ball with 19 seconds left.
After Broc Thompson couldn’t quite come up with a deep pass at the goal line, Green gained six yards and went out of bounds to set Rohrwasser up on fourth down at the 36.
In one of the game’s most used strategies, Western head coach Tyson Helton used both of his remaining timeouts to try to ice Rohrwasser. The senior went through with the kick both times and made both.
The third time was all that mattered, and he nailed it, too, as the rain fell. It was the longest for Marshall since Curtis Head also kicked a 53-yarder against Buffalo in 2002.
“I figured that he was (going to call the timeouts),” Rohrwasser said. “If he had (a third) one, he would have done it (again).”
Rohrwasser made a gesture as if to say “bring it on” toward the Western sideline after one of the timeouts.
“I just get a little too excited in the moment,” he said. “I probably would have looked dumb if I didn’t make it, right?”
Rohrwasser also connected from 46, 31 and 43 yards. It was the first time a Marshall kicker had four field goals in a game since Justin Haig did it in an MVP performance against Louisiana Tech in the 2014 C-USA Championship game in Huntington.
Holliday gave Rohrwasser the game ball in the locker room.
“He can have five game balls if he wants them,” Holliday said.
It didn’t appear there would be a need for heroics after a first half that saw everything go the Herd’s way. Marshall forced turnovers on the Hilltoppers’ first two drives to create a 14-0 lead, and Kereon Merrell was responsible for both.
Western (5-3, 4-1) tried a gadget play, but Jacquez Sloan hung his left-handed pass in the air and Merrell easily pulled it down for the interception. The ensuing drive ended with Green’s 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Armani Levias less than five minutes into the game.
The Hilltoppers were moving well on the next series, but Marquis Couch strip-sacked quarterback Ty Storey and Merrell fell on the loose ball to give the Herd possession at its 44.
Green hit Thompson on a 54-yard pass to get the ball to the Western 4, where he carried the ball in himself to put Marshall ahead by two touchdowns.
“You want to start fast, and we did,” Holliday said. “We created a couple of turnovers early, which is huge.”
Things got interesting, however, when the Herd’s second half struggles became an issue again. After Rohrwasser’s third field goal made it a 16-point game, the Herd punted on three consecutive drives.
Meanwhile, Storey led a resurgent Hilltoppers offense on three straight scoring drives. The first two went 10 plays each — the first was aided by two pass interference penalties against Marshall —and covered 75 and 74 yards.
A 1-yard sneak by Storey and a 27-yard field goal by Cory Munson — who earlier missed a 32-yard field goal attempt and a PAT — got the Hilltoppers within a touchdown. They then tied the game on a 16-yard touchdown run by Gaej Walker, his second of the game, with 6:19 to play.
Marshall again punted, but the defense finally held Western to set up Rohrwasser’s big moment.
It was a potentially disastrous second half for the Herd that included a penalty after Owen Porter lined up wearing jersey No. 43 — the same as punter Robert LeFevre.
“Two guys in there with the same jersey on. That’s Pop Warner (stuff),” Holliday said. “That never should happen. ... We’ll fix that really quick.”
Green was 20-of-31 for 230 yards and did not throw an interception.
Western outgained the Herd 426-401. Storey, an Arkansas transfer, completed 31 of 43 passes for 292 yards. Lucky Jackson set a Western Kentucky record with 16 catches and finished with 168 yards.
Marshall now holds tiebreakers over Western and Florida Atlantic and will win the East if it wins out.
The Herd will visit Rice next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game can be seen on Facebook.
