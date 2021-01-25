River States Conference to determine tournament format

The River States Conference is trying to take a proactive approach to the postseason.
League athletic directors will meet Tuesday to discuss and make a final decision regarding the RSC Tournament's format, selection and seeding, commissioner Michael Schell said. The need for a plan is necessary because of the damaging effect Covid-19 has had across the 13-team league on both the men's and women's sides.
Several games league-wide have had to be postponed and hopefully rescheduled due to increased positive Covid tests and quarantines. The postponements came even after the conference decided in late November to have its teams play only intradivisional games.
With postponements nonetheless continuing, the decision was made last week to not designate conference-specific games. All conference teams will carry 0-0 league records through the regular season.
"There was already a schedule imbalance with the number of teams in each division and the Athletic Director group felt that the conference standings might not be the best method for determining the top teams in each division," Schell wrote in an email. "A concern was also expressed that having conference standings, that we might end up not using as we traditionally had for postseason selection and seeding, might create confusion and hard feelings among student-athletes, parents and fans. So for that reason we opted to not designate conference specific contests."
Both the men's and women's teams at WVU Tech opened conference play last week. The men won games versus Carlow and at Ohio Christian, and the women pulled out an overtime win at Asbury.
In a normal season, the top four teams in each division qualify for the tournament and the highest remaining seed serves as host throughout. That was already complicated with the West Division having seven teams and the East six, then became an even bigger issue last week when Indiana East opted to end its season, knocking the East down to five.
The athletic directors will come to a decision based on two models.
"There are a couple of prevailing formats being discussed," Schell said. "The first is to have every conference member that is able and wants to play in the tournaments to do so. Seeding the tournament completely randomly and letting the play on the court determine who moves on to the NAIA tournament.
"Another idea has been to try and pick the top four teams in the conference, seed them in the bracket first and then randomly seed the remaining teams. The pro for this is to protect the best teams from a possible upset early in the tournament. The con really is how to determine that these are the best four teams."
It also raises the issue of NAIA Tournament qualifying. Normally a conference's regular season champion receives an automatic bid, but the number of postponements puts into question the number of games played by each team. The tournament champion also qualifies, but that bid goes to the runner-up if the regular season champion wins the tournament.
Reaching the national tournament will be a big challenge this season. Not only is this the first season of NAIA going to one division, but the organization announced on Jan. 15 it will only be selecting 48 teams instead of 64. This is due to the number of teams that opted out of playing this season.
Schell said teams can either qualify through a conference tournament and not have to compete in a minimum number of games, or they can qualify based on regular season standings but must play a minimum of 10 games.
That is another topic league ADs will address.
Schell said the moves do not require NAIA approval, but the organization can object to anything it feels would give a conference an unfair advantage.
"An example would be if we set a plan that gave an automatic qualifier (AQ) to our regular season #2 knowing our #1 would be in line for an at-large," Schell wrote. "Another one I have seen rejected is if a conference wanted to give an AQ to their regular season #1, but not have them compete in the tournament."
Schell said he has let the NAIA know of the conference's plans and does not anticipate any issues.
Teams across the league have been stringent in trying to stay ahead of the Covid-19 spread, evidenced by the vast number of postponements. Players, coaches and personnel are tested before leaving campus and then again upon arrival at the host school.
"Generally the feedback I am hearing is that, while we cannot know for sure, exposure is not coming from the contests themselves," Schell said. He added that contact tracing typically tracks the source of exposure to those outside the program.
"This year has been one of constant change," he said. "We make decisions that become unrealistic shortly after making them. There is no assurance that a contest will happen until the teams are both at the venue and the contest begins. This has been very stressful for student-athletes, coaches and athletic directors. The real win this year is not the result of a contest; it is more that the teams got to play the contest."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber