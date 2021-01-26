River States Conference has tournament plans in place

The pairings for the River States Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments will be decided by a double blind draw and will be open to all teams that are able and willing to participate.
The decision was made during a meeting of each member school's athletic directors on Tuesday. The RSC has 12 basketball-playing schools, including WVU Tech. Indiana East decided last week to opt out of the remainder of the season.
All teams are eligible, rather than having to finish in the top four of their respective divisions. Due to the potential of an expanded bracket, each tournament will require an extra day to play. The first round will be held Feb. 22, followed by the quarterfinals on Feb. 24 and semifinals on Feb. 27. Championship day has been set for March 2.
The tournament winner and runner-up will both receive automatic bids to the NAIA national tournament.
"The tournaments will be seeded using a double blind draw," commissioner Michael Schell said. "Meaning we will first draw a number for the spot on the bracket and then draw for the team that gets that spot."
Schell hopes to have an online selection show for the drawing on Feb. 17.
The number of teams in the tournament will depend on Covid-19, which has forced several games to be postponed. If a tournament team has to shut down after the drawing is complete, its opponent will receive a forfeit win and move to the next round.
Schell said the first round hosts will be likely be determined by a team's spot in the bracket. For the quarterfinals, teams that hosted first round games will travel and teams that traveled will host. If both teams hosted or traveled, an as yet undetermined method will be used to determine the game site.
"We might not have every detail finalized but the core concept is in place," Schell said.
