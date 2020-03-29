The River States Conference revisited a bit of its past to help its future.
The conference office announced Friday that Oakland City, currently a NCAA Division II school, has been approved as a provisional member. The move will become official on July 1, after Oakland City is reinstated into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
“Oakland City University is excited to return to the NAIA and especially the River States Conference,” said OCU President Dr. Ron Dempsey. “The institutions in the RSC will provide our intercollegiate Mighty Oaks tremendous competition, and we are looking forward to developing some intra-conference rivalries. As president, I am proud that OCU is able to associate and compete with such a stellar group of colleges and universities.”
Oakland City will fill the void left by the departure of Cincinnati Christian, which ceased operations after the 2019 fall semester. Including WVU Tech, the conference is back to 13 schools.
The Mighty Oaks were last in the conference from 1968-75 when it was known as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Oakland City later moved to NCAA DII as an independent.
“The River States Conference is delighted to see Oakland City University return to the NAIA and the conference,” RSC Commissioner Michael Schell said. “They have been great to work with through the application process, and I look forward to seeing them compete this fall.”
The school sponsors all 17 sports offered by the RSC except men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.
Oakland City increases the conference’s membership to four schools within the state of Indiana. The RSC membership now includes four schools in Kentucky, four in Indiana, two in Ohio, two in Pennsylvania and one in West Virginia.
The addition of Oakland City increases NAIA national tournament automatic bids for the RSC in several sports. Baseball and softball return to having two automatic bids with Oakland City being the 10th team in each of those sports. Likewise, RSC men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball move back to two automatic qualifications with the Mighty Oaks being the 12th sponsored team in those areas.