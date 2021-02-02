RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Chyna Chambers scored a game-high 29 points as Rio Grande handed WVU Tech its first River States Conference regular season loss in over two years, 93-79 Tuesday night.
The loss snapped Tech's streak of regular season conference wins at 31. Their last loss came on Dec. 8, 2018, at Point Park.
Brittney Justice led the Golden Bears (5-7) with 22 points, six steals and four rebounds. Whittney Justice (four rebounds, two steals, two assists) and ShanEttine Butler (three steals) had 13 points each.
Sophomore Brianna Ball added 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
As a team, Tech finished 31-for-61 (50.8 percent) from the floor while Rio was 34-for-55 (61.8 percent). The RedStorm also held the edge under the boards, grabbing 30 rebounds compared to the Golden Bears' 25.
Chambers also had five assists and five steals for Rio Grande (13-7). Lexi Woods came off the bench to score 23 points and grab six rebounds. Caitlyn Brisker added 13 points and Reagan Willingham 11.
The Golden Bears will host 2020 RSC Tournament champion Ohio Christian Saturday at 2 p.m. A limited number of fans will be permitted.