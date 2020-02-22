Reinhardt sweeps AAC Championships

Reinhardt wrestling coach Jeff Bedard settled into his chair at one corner of the mat and got comfy.
That was his vantage point for the next hour and 15 minutes, and one he has grown accustomed to.
The Eagles won their third straight Appalachian Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, scoring 165 points. They also swept all 10 weight classes for the second consecutive season, and all 10 winners qualified for the NAIA national championships.
Reinhardt, the No. 2 team in NAIA, actually had 12 wrestlers in the finals — teammates Jody McAlister and Trent Leon (141 pounds) and Justin George and Cole Tenety (165) squared off against each other. McAlister and George came out on top, but Leon and Tenety both advanced to nationals.
George and Tenety are actually first and third, respectively, in the NAIA national rankings.
"(It takes) a lot of work, and the guys have got to trust in the process and buy into what we are preaching on a daily basis," said Bedard, who has guided the Reinhardt wrestling program through just four seasons of existence. "They've done that, and the results are starting to show. And recruiting. You've got to get the right type of athlete. You don't necessarily have to get the best wrestler, but you've got to get a kid in there who loves wrestling and work hard and wants to learn and is coachable."
Reinhardt's dominance was expected. The surprise of the day came from the home team.
WVU Tech placed five of its eight wrestlers in the finals and finished runner-up with 66 points. Logan Robertson (133), Devin Wilhelm (149), Leslie Campbell (174), Jacob Thomas (184) and Vincent DeVaney (197) all wrestled for championships.
Robertson, Wilhelm and DeVaney found out after the tournament that they earned wild-card berths into the nationals. The tournament is set for March 6-7 in Park City, Kan.
"Reinhardt is stacked," Golden Bears coach Dustin Stough said. "I think every wrestler they have, 12-for-12, is ranked. They're ranked second in the country. They're a helluva team. Obviously we would like to pull some of those close ones out, but most of our team is still young. We're going to keep trying to close that gap. Keep working hard in spring and summer into next season and hopefully keep this momentum going."
In addition to the five runners-up, Tech's Jephte Jean Paul was third at 165 and Aaron Davis was fourth at 285.
The day had a Greenbrier County flavor for the Golden Bears. Robertson is a Greenbrier West graduate, while Campbell, Thomas and Davis are all Greenbrier East alumni.
"We finished the season strong. That's exactly what we wanted to do," Stough said. "We took a couple of lumps early and kept fighting through it. We had a heck of a conference tournament. We got all I could ask for out of our guys. We reached or exceeded all of our expectations. Obviously we wanted to win it, but second place was a solid performance for our guys."
Robertson and Wilhelm were named to the AAC Academic All-Conference team.
Bluefield's Creed Lumpp also qualified for nationals as the runner-up at 157.
Rounding out the team scores were Truett-McConnell (third, 44.5), Bluefield (44) and St. Andrews (25).
