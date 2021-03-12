One year ago Friday, the WVU Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams were riding high.
The women had defeated Morningside the night before, earning the program’s first-ever win in a national tournament game. The men were set to open their tournament against Grace College.
But it was on that day that a worldwide pandemic imposed its will on the American sports scene. Everything, from the professional level all the way down to youth leagues, was halted, and the Golden Bears were sent home.
Things have not exactly quieted down over the last 365 days, but both teams at least have back the opportunity that was taken from them.
WVU Tech will begin play in the NAIA National Tournament on Friday. The field of 48 will start in pod play, with all teams left standing Saturday night moving on to the Sweet Sixteen next week.
The Tech women (12-8) are in the Indianapolis Pod Bracket A as the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 Shawnee State at 7:30 p.m. The winner will face No. 1 St. Francis (Ill.) Saturday at 8 p.m.
The men, meanwhile, are in the Crestview Hills, Ky., Pod Bracket A, also the No. 3 seed. They will face No. 2 Rochester (Minn.) at noon. The winner will play No. 1 Shawnee State Saturday at noon.
The women earned their trip with an 86-74 win over Rio Grande in the River States Conference Tournament championship game. Shawnee State (18-8) lost in the Mid-South Conference Tournament semifinals to eventual champion Thomas More and received an at-large bid.
The Bears are led by 5-foot-9 junior guard Brandie Snow, who has team-highs of 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Her 7.2 rebounds trail only forward Aniya Pride’s 7.4.
Snow’s 72 steals rank ninth in the nation.
RSC Women’s Player of the Year Brittney Justice paces the Golden Bears with 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Whittney Justice averages 12.7 points and is a 46.6 percent 3-point shooter. ShanEttine Butler leads the team at 3.6 assists.
Coach Anna Kowalska said the team cried tears of joy and relief after the semifinal win over Asbury that secured the national bid.
“We went through so much this year, with not knowing if next game will happen (due to Covid-19) with our mentality. It’s just so draining after a while,” she said. “When we beat Midway (in the quarterfinals) and Asbury and then we were like, ‘OK, it’s the championship game. We’re that close to winning the championship.’ Because after we win the conference championship, we would have to get tested — which we got tested (Tuesday) and everyone is clear — and what if a couple of players of players test positive? We will be done with the season. So our goal literally was to win the conference championship. It was very special for us.”
On the men’s side, Rochester (13-3) received an automatic bid as the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular season champion, but fell to Indiana Tech in the tournament championship game. The Warriors are ninth in NAIA in opponents scoring at 65.6 ppg.
Leading the way is Virgil Walker Jr., a 6-7 senior forward averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds. His 8.0 defensive rebounds are 11th in the country.
Senior Tamon Scruggs averages 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for Tech (12-6), which beat Rio Grande 75-60 for the RSC title. Sophomore Darrin Martin is at 14.3 ppg and 4.3 rpg. Senior Andreas Jonsson averages 14.1 points and is 63-of-131 (48.1 percent) 3-point shooter.
Tech coach James Long gave credit to President Carolyn Long and Athletic Director Kenny Howell for their direction in dealing with Covid-19, which forced several cancellations and postponements this season.
“There was some uncertainty, like, ‘Are we really going to be able to do this?’” he said. “Now we have that certainty of, this is happening. We’re moving forward, national tournament. We have a great sense of gratitude and excitement going into Friday, so it’s going to be a great time.”
The Sweet Sixteen will run March 18-23. The women’s teams will go to Sioux City, Iowa, and the men will be in Kansas City, Mo.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber