Radford transferring to WVU Tech

A Beckley native will be returning to his hometown and his home court.
Woodrow Wilson graduate Bryce Radford announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he is transferring to WVU Tech to play for head coach James Long. Radford spent the last three seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
"No place like HOME ... let’s rock ! ... COMMITED"
Radford graduated from Woodrow Wilson in 2019. He was a first-team Class AAA all-stater and was on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference his senior year after averaging 21.7 points. He also sank 76 3-pointers and set a school record with 50 points in a game against First Love Christian en route to being named The Register-Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
He signed with IUPUI and redshirted as a freshman. After averaging 5.0 points in three games the following season, he averaged 3.6 this past winter and was a 34.4 percent shooter from 3-point range (22-of-64).
Radford will be a redshirt sophomore. He was granted another year of eligibility after the 2020 Covid season.
