Quarterback situation uncertain across Big 12

morgantown — As training camp comes bearing down upon us, West Virginia’s quarterback situation remains unsettled.
However, the Mountaineers are not alone in the position’s indecision within the Big 12.
While it appears that Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall holds an advantage over Miami transfer — and last year’s backup — Jack Allison, coach Neal Brown has not yet named a starter. Instead, the WVU depth chart lists the QB position this way:
QB: Austin Kendall or Jack Allison or Trey Lowe
This is not the situation the Mountaineers want to be in. They want a starter, and they will come up with one by the time camp breaks. As noted, however, that’s the current trend in the Big 12.
Once a conference of star quarterbacks, a league that produced the last two Heisman Trophy winners (Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray), there is no bona fide star this year — even though Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, a quarterback, was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
So, let’s take a league look at what each coach sees as his QB situation, starting at what school is expected to be the best and moving down to the least best (avoiding use of the word “worst”):
1. Lincoln Riley on Oklahoma’s QB situation:
Riley maintained at Big 12 Media Day that Jalen Hurts, the Alabama transfer, had not yet won the starting job, even though he has a winning track record 26 of 28 games as a Crimson Tide starter.
Regardless, the Sooners are overwhelming favorites to win the conference with Hurts under center, so there’s just no sense playing out the year if he has someone better to take the job.
And what did Riley say about Hurts compared to Mayfield and Murray?
“He brings game experience that Baker and Kyler did not have when they got here,” Riley said, “but also doesn’t have as much experience in the system.”
That’s “coach speak” for “I’m not going to heap too much praise on him right away and create too high of an expectation.”
“He’s been eager,” Riley said. “There have been things that we do that he’s been able to trace back to kind of the roots to different things that he’s done at Alabama or even in high school. So it’s not like you’re starting from scratch. It’s a fun process. He’s a smart kid. He’s eager and works very hard at it, and we have meshed together well.”
Hurts doesn’t run like Murray and doesn’t throw like Mayfield, but he’s a proven product at the highest level. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was asked about facing Hurts at Oklahoma.
“I have a lot of respect for the way he handles himself,” Gundy said. “I don’t know him, he could walk through here and I would maybe not know him if I saw him but seems to be humble and appreciative for his opportunities.
“I enjoy watching young men have success and facing a setback come back and fight through it. As an outsider looking in, he’s done that.”
2. Tom Herman on Texas’ QB Situation:
Texas’ Sam Ehlinger really blossomed a year ago. The Longhorns won 10 games with him throwing for 3,292 yards and 25 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions while also running for 462 yards and a stunning 16 more touchdowns.
“The freshman Sam Ehlinger was a little different than the sophomore Sam Ehlinger,” Herman said.
The freshman thought there were 13 defenders coming at him. It was like drinking water out of a fire hose.
“The game slowed down for him last year. He now sees the game better than anyone I’ve had other than J.T. Barrett, who was the best I’ve been around,” said Herman, referring to the Ohio State quarterback he coached who led the Buckeyes to the 2014 National Championship. “If you don’t understand the why, you’ll only go so far. I think Sam understands the why.”
Ehlinger, however, did get some criticism this year from the two previous Oklahoma quarterbacks. While Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both questioned his abilities, their coach — Lincoln Riley — only had kind words for Ehlinger at Media Day.
“He’s tough because they can run him like a fullback and he’s a physical runner that can and does take a lot of punishment and does it well,” Riley said. “A very, very effective runner and you combine that with a much-improved thrower you get a really good player and he is. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”
3. Matt Campbell on Iowa State’s QB situation:
A year ago, Brock Purdy was a freshman and he had his way with the Mountaineers. While David Montgomery ran through and around them, Purdy threw over them, completing 18 of 25 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
He finished the year with 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Campbell believes Purdy’s ready to take a large step forward.
“He didn’t get in until mid-season and we had to figure a way to tailor an offense around him,” Campbell said. “The nice thing about having Brock is Brock was a freshman and now you get the opportunity to build an offense around a guy and you get the opportunity to help him create ownership in an offense.
“I think one thing we have seen in this league, the great quarterbacks, they own it. One of the things that’s been fun about competing in this league over the last three years the great quarterback play.
“You’re competing against a quarterback that is owning the offense. He’s running the show and I think the elite ones we have seen come through this conference they have certainly done that.
“It’s great to have a young man that in our world has a chance to build upon and give him the reigns of our offense.”
4. Matt Ruhle on Baylor’s QB situation:
Matt Ruhle came on the scene at Baylor and, in a couple of years, has turned the once-disgraced program around to the point where, last year, the Bears earned a bowl bid.
It was Charlie Brewer, then a sophomore, who led the way by passing for 3,019 yards with 19 touchdowns and rushing for 375 yards with 7 more TDs.
“I thought at the end of last year Charlie really settled into playing quarterback and not feeling like he had to do everything himself,” Ruhle said. “I put Charlie in hard positions last year, making him rotate early in the year and that wasn’t easy on him.
“But I thought it really helped him develop where he wasn’t worried anymore about anything else other than when I get in there this is how I’m going to play. Once that light bulb went on for him I thought he was a really good quarterback.”
And he’s still developing.
“I like his focus right now,” Ruhle said. “He was invited to something, you know, this month to go away for a week and he turned it down because he wanted to stay on campus and throw with his receivers and worry about his class schedule and all that.
“I think Charlie is a natural quarterback. The game comes easy to him. He’s accurate. He loves to play, loves to compete. What I’m excited about is his commitment to learning the game at a higher level, understanding the run checks.
“I’ve seen great work from him, and that tells me he’s ready to go be a great player this year.”
5. Matt Wells on Texas Tech’s QB situation:
Matt Wells is the new man on the job at Texas Tech, where the tradition is rich with quarterbacks — and the coach has a good prospect in Alan Bowman, who is coming back from an injury to his lung.
As a freshman in 2018, Bowman completed 227 of 327 passes — 69.4% — for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns with just 7 interceptions. He did that in only eight games.
“He’s completely cleared to play,” Wells said. “He’s healthy,went through all of the spring. I’m looking forward to coaching Alan these next three years.”
Bowman reminds one of West Virginia’s Skyler Howard.
“He’s a football junky,” Wells said. “He’s passionate about what he does. I respect his grind. He’s got a great attitude, first player I met there. About the minute we touched down in Lubbock he was wanting to watch cut-ups of Utah State and what we were going to do on offense.”
Wells also sees big improvement coming from Bowman.
“There are things he can work on and fundamentals but I think you’re going to see a good quarterback,” Wells said. “I think he will be better in year two in our system. That’s been the history of our system. But I think the motivation for him to be an elite quarterback in the Big 12 is there for him, and I respect that from an individual standpoint.”
6. Neal Brown on West Virginia’s QB situation:
The Mountaineers could rank higher than this. Or lower.
They are the unknown, as they are dependent on Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall, who backed up a couple of Heisman Trophy winners, and Miami transfer Jack Allison, who was the understudy to Will Grier, the former WVU quarterback and current back-up for the Carolina Panthers.
Both Kendall and Allison have talent at the position, but neither has yet had a real chance to show it.
Kendall would seem to be in front in the battle and Allison is running out of time to beat him out, but Brown is going to take a hard look at camp to make sure the right decision is made about who will start under center. Considering the QB play the Mountaineers have had over the past few decades, the shoes that must be filled are really big ones, and teams can’t win in the Big 12 without a top-line quarterback.
“We’re going to take it into fall camp. Like I told you during spring ball, when we know we will know,” Brown said. “It will be clear. I think that’s the way it works with the quarterback competitions. You go through, and it’s not necessarily the coach choosing; it’s one quarterback separating himself from the others.”
7. Gary Patterson on TCU’s QB situation:
With Bill Snyder retired, Gary Patterson is now the most veteran coach in the league, and Patterson is looking to bounce back from a bad start that hurt last year’s team. The Horned Frogs did close the season with a rush, and could be the surprise team this year, but Patterson has to unscramble the knot that is his quarterback position.
He has six players battling it out going into camp.
So how do you handicap it when you have to sort through six players?
“I would handicap it like my golf game,” Patterson said. “I wouldn’t handicap my golf game, to be honest. I start at the end of April and play into May and then we start camps.
“Mike Collins wasn’t at camp because of mending. He’ll be back. Alex Delton, you’ve got a guy that was a team captain, handled himself well. Max Duggan came in, the freshman. Justin Rogers was able to do more this spring than last spring.
“So for us having all those guys along with Baldwin and Downing, you have six guys that I think really have handled themselves very well. I always found when you have a high competition level as a general rule you end up with a better product and our competition level this year is going to be going to be at a high level.
“The best part about it is they all get along.They all want to be the guy and I don’t think you want it any different than that. I like guys that have stories and all six guys have a story. When you have a story usually they have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and really all of them have a chip on their shoulder.”
Delton is probably the favorite after transferring from Kansas State but Collins showed flashes last year before his injury.
“We didn’t seek out Alex. He sought us out,” Patterson said. “I was very impressed with him when he came on campus, the way he handled himself. He decided to come to our place and — to be honest with you — he saved us, because really, with [last year’s starter] Shawn Robinson’s transfer, we didn’t have any other quarterbacks.”
8. Mike Gundy on the Oklahoma State QB situation:
Last year Mike Gundy used Media Day to tell the world that Taylor Cornelius would be his starting quarterback, and he wound up having a down year with the Cowboys.
This year, he wasn’t ready to name a QB down in Arlington, Texas.
“Whenever we’re ready to name a starter based on him earning the job, we’ll do that,” Gundy said. “ I think, if you look back at my history, we have named guys at times when people didn’t think we were going to name a starter because we felt like they earned the job, gave our team the best chance to be successful and win games.”
Right now, Gundy has two players fighting for the spot: Spencer Sanders, a freshman, and Dru Brown, a senior.
“I do know this: Our team is confident in both young men,” Gundy said. “If neither one of them gives us any indication that they’ve taken the job prior to the first game, we will play both guys. I think that’s fair.
“So at this particular time, we don’t have anybody in place for that position, but we’ll certainly be looking in August.”
9. Chris Klieman on the Kansas State QB situation:
The biggest coaching shoes to fill belong to Chris Klieman, who replaces Bill Snyder, the man after whom the stadium is named and the only coach able to win consistently at the school.
Klieman’s job is not an easy one, and he will put a lot of expectation on Skylar Thompson, who in two years, has thrown for 2,080 yards with 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. While Klieman is new to the Big 12, he is not new to Thompson.
“I’m excited to have Skylar Thompson, who I recruited four years ago and offered a scholarship at North Dakota State,” Klieman said. “So I was excited when I had the opportunity to meet him and that I’m going to get a chance to be a part of his life and coach him.”
Klieman has a proven offense, and it isn’t usually a pass-happy Big 12-style game, more out of the Bill Snyder mode.
“We need to be able to run the football as effectively as we throw it, but the most important thing we need to do is get the ball into the playmakers hands and it starts for us with our quarterback,” Klieman said.
10. Les Miles on the Kansas QB situation:
Miles, a new coach at Kansas who won a national title at LSU, has two possible quarterbacks: junior college transfer Thomas MacVittie, and backup Carter Stanley from last season.
Stanley looked good when given a chance last year, completing 72% of 47 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns while MacVittie was injured, but played only six games at Mesa Junior College and threw for 1,064 yards and 16 touchdowns with 8 interceptions.
Betting the offense is built around running back Pooka Williams, who surpassed 1,000 yards as a freshman last year.
“Offensively MacVittie and Stanley will be the place we start at quarterback,” Miles said. “We think both men have that opportunity to step to the field and give us great or good quarterback play.
“If you have quarterbacks like I think we have, I like our receiving corps, we’re going to throw the football.”
