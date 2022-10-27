Plenty of new faces for WVU Tech women

The WVU Tech women's college basketball team will go into the season with a lot of new faces, which at first would seem a cause for concern.
But second-year head coach Roger Hodge feels good about where things are now compared to this point a year ago.
"To be honest, it's easier for me from a system standpoint, because last year there were a lot of returners who were used to a system that we had to make a lot of changes with," said Hodge, a Hinton native who took the job in 2021 after coaching at Coastal Georgia. "This year the returners know the system and the new players are not trying to adjust to a new system. So that part has been much more comfortable, and that's not to take anything away from last year's team. Obviously, in your second season that part of it is always easier."
That team improved in the last month of the season, winning eight of its final 10 games. Included was a 105-95 win over eventual River States Conference champion Rio Grande — the RedStorm returned the favor with a last-second 88-86 conference tournament semifinal win.
There are significant losses from a year ago, and it starts with a pair of players who were fixtures in southern West Virginia basketball for nine seasons.
Twins Brittney and Whittney Justice were four-year starters at Summers County High School, then made immediate impacts for the Golden Bears. They both wound up playing five seasons at Tech after receiving an extra season from NAIA because of Covid-19.
Brittney Justice became the program's all-time leading scorer and only player to reach 2,000 points, finishing with 2,247. She was the 2020 River States Conference Player of the Year and was a three-time All-American.
Whittney Justice was a 1,000-point career scorer and was an all-conference first-team selection in 2020.
"You don't replace the two best players in program history very easily," Hodge said. "We're going to miss their leadership, we're going to miss their play. Even just their presence and the way people followed them around here. It's something that's going to be a lot different for our program. They will be very sorely missed."
Also gone is point guard Alanis Hill, who opted to transfer. She averaged 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season.
Forward Bri Ball (12.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg) is no longer with the program.
Center Elle Baker (6.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and guard Leonor Ferreira (3.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg) were supposed to return but will miss the season due to injury.
The top returners are junior guard Emilee Whitt (2.7 ppg 2.0 rpg), senior guard Savanna Bailey, senior guard/forward Alyssa Taylor (6.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and sophomore guard Emily Hutchinson. Whitt has spent the fall playing for the Golden Bears soccer team.
The Golden Bears will rely on a number of new signees and incoming freshmen — including Shady Spring all-stater Kierra Richmond — to play important roles. From what he saw in the preseason, Hodge is OK with that.
"Extremely excited about this group," Hodge said. "We have some significant losses obviously that we have to deal with, but we just feel like our recruiting went so well. Ashley (Brown, assistant coach) and I just kind of looked at each other during the scrimmage the other night (against Concord) — and of course we're still making a lot of mistakes and figuring some things out — but we looked at each other and both said at the same time that we're liking the team that we've got.
"Ton of potential, and obviously as a coach just excited to see if we can reach that."
Among the players Hodge has brought in are sophomore guard Ca'Vashia Johnson, who last played at Hodge's former stop at Coastal Georgia, rangy guard Faith Silva, junior guards Elysia Perez, Breeana Grigsby and Valiyah Yazzie and sophomore foward D'Mya Ferguso. Joining Richmond in the freshman class are Cabell Midland graduate Rylee Allie, guard/forward Janaya Berry, Avery Lucas from Lincoln County and Alva Hedrich, a 6-foot-2 center from Germany.
The Golden Bears will open the season Friday hosting the Hampton Inn Golden Bear Tip-Off at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The evening will start with University of the Cumberlands taking on Bluefield at 4 p.m.
Tech will then go up against Voorhees College at 6 p.m.
The Tech men will then open their season at 8 p.m. against Alderson Broaddus in the head coaching debut for George Wilmore. The Golden Bears were picked No. 1 in the RSC preseason poll and received votes in the NAIA preseason Top 25 released Wednesday.
The women will return to the court on Saturday, with Voorhees and University of the Cumberlands meeting at 1 p.m. The Golden Bears will wrap up the weekend against Bluefield at 3 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.