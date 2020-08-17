The daylong rain that drenched the area on Saturday might have bothered John H. Lilly once upon a time.
Not anymore.
As high school football practice started on Monday, the players at Independence might have had a little extra bounce in their steps. The Patriots got to work out on their freshly resurfaced field for the first time, bringing a sense of excitement in the face of what otherwise has been a time of relentless uncertainty.
The natural grass at George D. Covey Field was replaced by synthetic turf as part of a summer project that reached completion last week. Woodrow Wilson's Van Meter Stadium is also being resurfaced, and Shady Spring and Liberty will get the same treatment next year.
Gone are the days of practices and games being dictated by mud bogs and dust bowls.
"It's night and day," said Lilly, now in his third season as the head coach. "I really don't think we would have got a lot of practice done because we had two inches of rain on Saturday and Sunday. We were talking about that when we came in. It is a difference maker as far as being able to practice, having landmarks and not having to come out and mark it in the mud. You can throw in the rain, you can throw in the wind, but you can't throw in the mud."
"It's very new to us and the team," said linebacker Cohen Miller. "It's definitely efficient for weather purposes. Whenever it was raining and muddy, we could hardly get out here, but now it's a plus for us, for sure. We're just looking to maintain it and play the best on it as we can."
The chance to step out on the artificial turf is a source of pride and a distraction from the worries of the day.
"Definitely," said Isaiah Duncan, who will battle to fill the vacant quarterback spot. "With this whole corona thing coming in and just destroying us, and this being our senior season, and now we get to come out here and play on this brand new, nice turf field, it definitely helps in a lot of ways, running our offense and not being in the mud."
Perhaps lineman Houston Shrewsbury said it best: "Let the best man win, instead of whoever has the best cleats."
Of course, there's no getting around the issue of the coronavirus and the role it will play in whether or not fall sports actually get to be played in West Virginia. Monday's start to practice came two weeks later than originally scheduled as the Secondary School Activities Commission and various state officials have taken steps designed to keep everyone safe and healthy amid a pandemic that won't go away.
Even with practice starting, everything could grind to a halt at any point. Lilly said his players are realistic about the situation and are handling it well.
"We're not oblivious," Shrewsbury said. "We understand that we have a chance of not playing. But we're excited to get after it."
"We were going strong in the weight room back in December and January, and then all this just hit us and ruined all that for those four months," Duncan said, referring to sports' shutdown in March. "It hit us hard, but we bounced back (in the summer). We've been going after it, getting stronger, getting better every day."
Junior running back Atticus Goodson said his mindset is to "just work real hard, get ready for the season. Do it as if we're playing a full season. You gotta get ready."
That's what they set out to do Monday. Forty-five players turned out and Lilly was happy with what he saw.
"Our guys have handled it pretty well, they really have," Lilly said. "Our mindset is we're really excited to be out here. During the three-week (summer) period, our kids were ecstatic. I think they were bored and they were ready to do something. Today was high-energy. I just think they appreciate it a little bit more because of the threat that they might not have it. I think that's made them practice harder.
"I think they understand the big picture. I think we're just taking it one day at a time and if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, we at least got one day in."
The prospect of not playing isn't going to change their focus, Miller said.
"We're not delusional," he said. "We know there's a big possibility of the season getting canceled, or a couple of games. It's whatever, man. We're just staying in a good, positive mindset. If we play, we play, and if we don't, we don't. We're just going to keep hyping these boys up to get ready for a new season on a new turf field behind coach Lilly."
