morgantown — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Gerad Parker will join the Mountaineer football coaching staff as the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach.
Brown also announced that Jeff Koonz will join the coaching staff as the special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach.
Matt Moore has been promoted to assistant head coach and will continue to coach the offensive line, and Chad Scott will continue in his role as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.
Parker spent two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Marshall (2011-12). The Thundering Herd led the nation in passing offense, averaging 365.1 yards per game. Receiver Tommy Shuler led the country and set the school record for receptions (110) and was No. 18 nationally in yards per game (94.8). He earned All-Conference USA first-team honors. In 2011, Aaron Dobson had 49 catches for 668 yards and a team-best 12 touchdowns.
“I’m excited to add Gerad to the coaching staff at West Virginia,” Brown said. “I have known him for many years, and we have similar roots in the state of Kentucky. He brings years of successful experience, not only on the field but also as a recruiter who has covered a lot of territory. He will make an immediate impact on our staff. I look forward to him and his wife, Kandi, and their family becoming a part of Mountaineer football.”
Parker comes to West Virginia after serving as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Penn State in 2019. The Nittany Lions offense averaged 35.8 points per game, ranking No. 15 nationally, was No. 21 in red zone offense (.904) and averaged 13.3 yards per completion, ranking No. 33 nationally.
“I’m excited to be joining Neal Brown’s staff at West Virginia and becoming a part of the Mountaineer football family,” Parker said. “I have known Neal for a long time and have the utmost respect for him as a coach, a man, husband and father. I have seen his progression and have kept up with him as a head coach and know he is special. My father worked in a coal mine and in the coal industry, and I have a lot of respect for this state and for what it stands. I am honored and thankful to join this staff and work with these players. I look forward to trusting the climb.”
Parker spent two years on the football staff at Duke (2017-18). He served his first year as the football operations assistant working with the offense in 2017. The Blue Devils offense had three All-ACC selections and for the first time in program history had three players with 500 or more rushing yards, while also having a quarterback throw for more than 2,500 yards. Parker spent the spring as the running backs coach at Cincinnati, before joining the Duke football staff.
Prior to that, Parker spent four seasons at Purdue, where he coached the tight ends (2013-14) and wide receivers (2015-16). He was the recruiting coordinator and also spent the final six weeks of the 2016 season as the Boilermakers interim head coach.
Parker spent three seasons at UT-Martin as the running backs coach (2008), wide receivers coach (2009-10) and was the passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator (2010). He started his coaching career at Raceland High School in Raceland, Ky., and spent the 2007 season as a graduate assistant coach at Kentucky.
Parker earned two degrees from Kentucky, his bachelor’s degree in business management in 2003 and his master’s in education in 2005. He was a four-year letterwinner for the Wildcats where he was a Southeastern Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll selection (2002-03) and CoSIDA Academic All-District IV second team honoree (2004).
A native of Louisa, Ky., Parker played at Lawrence County High School and set state receiving records with 238 catches, 4,814 yards and 52 touchdowns.
He, and his wife, Kandi, have three daughters: Kolbi, Gwyneth and Rosalyn and a son, Oliver.