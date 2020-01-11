Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Windy with increasing clouds. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.