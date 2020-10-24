Greenbrier West 41, Sherman 14
CHARMCO — Kaiden Pack threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more as Class A No. 3 Greenbrier West defeated Sherman 41-14 Friday night.
Pack completed 9 of 17 passes for 171 yards and two interceptions. He also ran 12 times for 86 yards.
Cole McClung rushed for a game-high 145 yards and touchdowns of 11 and 94 yards.
Sherman quarterback David Jarrell was 16-of-38 for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Cavaliers (8-0) are scheduled to visit No. 1 Midland Trail next Friday.
S: 0 7 7 0 — 14
GW: 0 13 8 20 — 41
Second quarter
GW: Lawson Vaughan 24 pass from Kaiden Pack (Pack kick)
S: Christopher Winnell 29 pass from David Jarrell (Jarrell kick)
GW: Kyle Holliday 38 pass from Pack (pass failed)
Third quarter
GW: Pack 33 run (Noah Brown run)
S: Timothy Hager 17 pass from Jarrell (Jarrell kick)
Fourth quarter
GW: Pack 20 run (kick failed)
GW: Cole McClung 11 run (Pack kick)
GW: McClung 94 run (Pack kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Jarrell 11-60, Winnell 16-43; GW: McClung 8-145, Pack 12-86, Brown 8-85, Levi Weikle 9-39, Cole Vandall 3-(-3).
Passing — S: Jarrell 16-38-1-214; GW: Pack 9-17-2-171.
Receiving — S: Hager 6-112, Winnell 5-60, Alex Kirk 3-30, Carter Dunfree 2-12.