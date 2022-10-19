It’s now or never for Taevion Kinsey.
During his time at Marshall, Kinsey established himself as one of the top basketball players in Conference USA with rim-rattling dunks and more than a few “If I didn’t see it with my own eyes I wouldn’t think it was possible” displays of athleticism. The Columbus, Ohio, native was a fixture on the All-Conference USA teams during his four seasons in the league, and his individual resume is among the best in school history.
So, what is missing for Kinsey? Hardware. Specifically of the postseason variety.
Sure, the Thundering Herd won the College Invitational Tournament, better known as the CIT, during Kinsey’s first season on campus in 2019 but since then postseason glory has evaded the Marshall standout. His second postseason was cut short by the pandemic following a C-USA tournament first round win in 2020.
During the Covid season that followed the Thundering Herd had its ups and downs before closing the regular season with three consecutive wins, but followed with an upset loss against Rice to end its season after just one postseason game.
Last season, Marshall as a team was as bad as it has been in quite some time. The Herd posted a 12-24 overall record with a 4-14 mark in Conference USA to finish 12th in the league. MU did, however, manage to get by Florida International in the first round of the C-USA tournament before bowing out to a strong Louisiana Tech team.
Count them up. Marshall has won exactly three conference tournament games in the four years Kinsey has been on the team and since winning the CIT in 2019 MU is 2-2 in the postseason. Not all of that disappointment should fall on Kinsey’s shoulders – he has averaged nearly 20 points per game in each of the last two seasons and was very good in Marshall’s two postseason games last spring (less so in the loss to Rice two seasons ago). Still, when we look back on this era of Thundering Herd basketball will we first remember the many highlight reel plays from Kinsey or the feeling of disappointment and what could have been for Dan D’Antoni’s underperforming squads?
If this season is another letdown, I think we remember the disappointment. If, however, Kinsey can lead this team – and make no mistake, he is the leader of this team – into the postseason and make some noise once there I think we will all look back much more favorably on the Kinsey’s career. No more excuses. Truly great players can drag their teams to wins. If Kinsey wants to be remembered as one of the best to ever play at Marshall this team needs results with him leading the way.
If this season is more of them same from Marshall, then unfortunately Kinsey’s legacy at MU will take a hit. It might not be fair to put that much on Kinsey’s shoulders, but that is the reality of the situation.
l l l
It appears that coaches around the Sun Belt Conference think Marshall will be at least decent during the upcoming basketball season.
The Thundering Herd was picked to finish sixth in the 14-team league, the SBC announced Monday. Louisiana was picked by the SBC coaches as the preseason favorite to win the league, followed by Texas State, South Alabama, James Madison and Georgia State ahead of the Herd.
Appalachian State was predicted to finish seventh, followed by Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Troy, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe.
The Herd was also highly thought of when it came to the preseason All-SBC teams. Kinsey was a first-team selection, with junior guard Andrew Taylor and VMI transfer guard Kamdyn Curfman both third-team picks.
Louisiana’s Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-11, junior forward, was tabbed the SBC Preseason Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.
l l l
If the college football season ended today, do you know who would be playing in the SBC title game? Cash your ticket if you had Old Dominion and South Alabama tabbed for those spots.
With a little more than a month left in the regular season, both the East Division and West Division races are still wide open. ODU leads the East at 2-0, but three teams – Coastal Carolina, James Madison and Georgia State – are right on the Monarchs’ heels with one SBC loss each. The West is in a similar spot with South Alabama sitting at 2-0 with Troy (3-1) and Southern Miss (1-1) lurking.
Marshall could throw a wrench into the East Division standings this weekend with a win at JMU, but it is worth noting the Thundering Herd opened as a double-digit underdog for this road game. If Marshall can score the upset and ruin JMU’s homecoming festivities the Thundering Herd will be the last SBC team to win a conference game this season.
