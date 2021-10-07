ODU, Marshall share similarities

Just like Marshall, Old Dominion comes into Saturday’s Homecoming game in Huntington riding a three-game losing streak, and that’s not where the similarities end between the two Conference USA programs.
Both teams are coached by former Penn State assistant coaches under James Franklin — Charles Huff at Marshall and Ricky Rahne at ODU. Both teams are 0-1 in C-USA and got there in similar fashion ahead of Saturday’s game (2 p.m., streaming on Facebook via CBS Sports Network).
The Thundering Herd dropped games to East Carolina, Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee in consecutive weeks by a combined 11 points. Against the Pirates and Mountaineers, Marshall lost two-score leads in the fourth quarter then turned the ball over six times in a six-point loss at Middle where MU never had the lead and trailed by 20 points going into the fourth quarter.
ODU, meanwhile, began its streak with a lopsided loss at Liberty before fighting back from large deficits against Buffalo and UTEP but coming up short both times.
For the Monarchs, slow starts have been a problem in consecutive weeks and Rahne said a big part of that is not being able to establish the run early.
“We’ve firmly established ourselves as a team that’s going to be able to run the football and we didn’t run the football as well in this game (at UTEP), especially in the first half as we had in previous games,” Rahne said. “That’s something that we’ve got to correct. The thing I told our guys is we can’t wait until something good happens until we start to believe that we belong out there. I think individually we all believe that we belong out there, we need to collectively believe that as well.”
Everything on offense for ODU starts with quarterback D.J. Mack, who in five games leads the Monarchs in rushing attempts, is one of four players on the team with at least 100 rushing yards and has completed 77 of 145 pass attempts for 753 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Mack also has six rushing touchdowns.
The Monarchs also like to get the tight end involved in the passing game, with redshirt sophomore Zack Kuntz — a transfer from Penn State and another Nittany Lion connection in this game along with Huff and Rahne — leading the team with 24 receptions for a team-high 239 yards and two touchdowns so far in 2021. Last week at UTEP, Kuntz caught a career-high eight passes for 54 yards.
“They do a really good job of maximizing the tight end,” Huff said of ODU. “They play a lot of ‘12’ personnel (two tight ends) — mainly ‘11’ (one tight end) — but they do a lot of ‘12’ where they get two tight ends on the field. It’s a matchup kind of deal with them. Nine times out of 10 the tight end is usually matched up where they are going to have a little bit of size advantage. They’ve got two guys with great size and Zack Kuntz, he was at Penn State when I was there. We recruited him, I left and then he came in. So I know a lot about him.”
Rahne, meanwhile, said he knows that despite three consecutive losses this is a Marshall team that can still hurt you in a lot of ways on both sides of the ball.
“They’ve got a very good offense; I think they’re fourth in the country in yards per game right now,” Rahne said. “They obviously have a new head coach, but their offensive coordinator (Tim Cramsey) is the same that it was last year. (Grant Wells) has now been in this system for a couple of years now, and he’s playing well. He’s got a great running back and a great crew of wide receivers and they’re doing a nice job of being an explosive offense.
“Defensively they create some chaos. They are very high up in the country and in the league in sacks and also TFLs (tackles for loss) and they’re causing some turnovers. So, where they may be down in some other categories, they’re making up for it, they’re very opportunistic.”
Marshall will unveil a new statue of men’s basketball great Hal Greer on Saturday as part of the Homecoming festivities.
Greer, who grew up in Huntington and starred at Marshall before a long professional career with the Philadelphia 76ers, died in 2018. During his career he was named to 10 consecutive All-Star games and was the 1968 All-Star MVP. Greer remains the Sixers all-time leader in scoring, games played and minutes played among several other categories.
The nearly eight-foot-tall bronze statue, created by Huntington native Frederick Hightower, will be debuted in a 10 a.m. ceremony outside the Cam Henderson Center at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street.