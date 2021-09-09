O-line passes test against Navy

There were more than a few external questions about Marshall’s offensive line going into last week’s season-opener at Navy, but internally MU’s coaching staff and players were not worried about how the rebuilt group would fare against the Midshipmen.
The Thundering Herd had one of the nation’s top offensive lines last season, but lost right tackle Josh Ball to the NFL and All-American right guard Cain Madden transferred to Notre Dame. Billy Ross, a versatile lineman from Huntington who came to Marshall during the offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina left the program during preseason camp.
The question, and it was a valid one, was could Marshall continue to play at or near the level they were at in 2020 with new players slotted in on the right side and returning veterans shuffled on the other side.
The Herd rather emphatically answered “yes” to that question in their 49-7 dismantling of Navy in Annapolis. Marshall allowed just four quarterback hurries on Saturday as the Midshipmen only got through for a sack once.
Senior left tackle Will Ulmer was the only returning member of the line to stay at his familiar position from last season, but with Alex Mollette as center, Alex Salguero at left guard, redshirt freshman Logan Osburn at right guard and Kendrick Sartor as right tackle the Herd’s new-look offensive line, for a week at least, played like Marshall fans are accustomed to seeing the MU offensive line play.
“It’s exactly what we practiced, and I think you’re going to hear it over and over — we practice extremely hard so the games are really easy,” first-year Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “Those guys (on the offensive line) are able to show that they had the ability to go out and perform. Are there some things we need to clean up? Yeah. Are there some things that as the season goes on those guys will get better at? Yeah. But I told you guys in the first interview — we’ve got eight or nine guys that we feel really, really good about.”
For Sartor and Osburn, Saturday’s win at Navy was their first chance at significant playing time with the Thundering Herd. For Mollette and Salguero, it was the first time to see game action following shifts from positions they were both very good at in the past.
Mollette has been a fixture on Marshall’s line for several seasons and was a second-team All-Conference USA pick in 2020 as the Herd’s right guard. Salgeuro started all 10 games at center for Marshall last season and did well enough to earn a nod on the preseason Rimington Trophy Watch List — an award given to the top center in the country.
Still, despite that, Huff and incoming Marshall offensive line coach Eddie Morrisey saw something they liked in the two at the other’s previous position. The transition began in the spring, with Salguero sliding over to guard and Mollette taking most of the snaps for MU. That lasted through summer workouts and into preseason camp, and when it came time to name a starting roster Huff made their position swap official and through one game the reviews for the move are almost unanimously positive.
“It started back in spring ball,” Salguero said. “Our o-line coach, Coach Morrisey, said, ‘I like you at center, but I also really like you at guard.’ He’s my coach, so I listened to what he told me to do. I jumped right in. It’s a lot less stressful to play guard, too, I’m not going to lie. But whatever I can do to help the team win is what I’m going to do.”
Saturday’s game against North Carolina Central (6:30 p.m., streaming only on ESPN+) will be the first for Huff in Huntington as the Herd’s head coach, but the new man in charge at Marshall already made some history in last week’s win at Navy.
With the win against the Midshipmen, Huff became the first head coach in Marshall football history to open his tenure with a victory on the road.
The Herd’s 42-point margin of victory was also the largest in a season-opener against a Football Bowl Subdivision in program history. Marshall’s previous high in a season-opening win against FBS opposition was a 38-point win against Miami (Ohio) in 2013.