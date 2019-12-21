morgantown — Despite the frosty weather, West Virginia’s men’s basketball season to date has had the feel of a baseball spring training, with Bob Huggins trying to figure out his rotation, with players getting the feel of each other, learning what they can do and, as important, what they can’t.
And while their trip to Youngstown, Ohio, for Saturday’s game against Jarrod Calhoun and his Youngstown State Penguins is hardly playing in Clearwater, Florida, before heading north. It is a game to put the finishing touches on what has been to date, for after this, they’ll be throwing fast balls on the black and hitting nothing but line drives at you.
No. 5 Ohio State at a “neutral” site — in Cleveland — is the real opening day of the season and then to let WVU know the minor leaguers are no longer around Kansas awaits on its home court for the Big 12 opener.
Today, WVU has developed the persona of a tough, physical team built on the inside strength of Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe with improving defense, better ball handling than a year ago and a couple of athletic wings in Jermaine Haley and Emmitt Matthews Jr. who can create nightmarish matchup problems for opponents.
The one thing that is lacking is one thing Bob Huggins went after in the off season and that is outside shooting, players who can consistently shoot from long range to ease the defensive pressure inside and keep teams from zoning.
So, as they play Youngstown, look for them to give both Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman, their two new outside sharpshooters, a final opportunity to hone their games that started slowly but seemed of late to be moving toward what was expected.
McNeil seemed to come around first and has hit eight 3s in the last 3 games, playing like the player who led junior college scorers last year at Sinclair in Dayton, Ohio.
Against Nicholls State, Sherman seemed to find the range.
“Taz has a tremendous ability to score the ball,” McNeil said. “Taz is super quick, super athletic. He’s not just a shooter. He’s got the ability to bounce a little bit, but I think just me and him kind of have the same issue—I think I’ve kinda just relaxed a little bit, but once Taz just settles down and just does what he does, he’ll skyrocket.”
In a way that backs up what Huggins has said, players need to learn when they move up and that is that you can’t relax. You have to play hard all the time because the man across from you.
“Taz is starting to be the player that we thought we recruited,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “I think, with all of them, it takes a while to understand how hard you have to play at this level. College basketball—particularly college at the level that we play at here—you really have to work.”
What’s more, the defenders are quicker and bigger than those you have faced, so there is an adjustment period.
“The speed of the game is definitely a big adjustment, but I kinda adjusted pretty well a little bit,” Sherman said. “I’m still trying to get in the flow of things, but hopefully this game will take me over the hump that I’ve been in.”
That was said after hitting three of four shots from the floor, one of two from 3, against Nicholls State.
To build on that would give him the confidence he will need as the caliber of the opposition grows following Youngstown State.
“I think of myself as a good scorer, a good shooter, good player, so when I miss as many shots as I did, it’s kind of unusual for me, so I was a little bit frustrated at first, but I just gotta have amnesia and just forget about all them missed shots I had and just move on to the next play,” he said.
The game is a homecoming for Derek Culver, who grew up in Youngstown, and will have a lot of friends and family on hand.
The game will not be televised.
