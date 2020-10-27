No family time for Herd Florida natives

Marshall head coach Doc Holliday’s recruitment of Florida players to Huntington is well documented. Trips to the Sunshine State to play the likes of FIU, which the Thundering Herd will face Friday night (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network), are always described as “business trips,” but Holliday has always allowed for a few hours of family time for the Florida natives.
That won’t be the case this weekend.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic limiting the number of spectators at college games all over the country, those brief family reunions will not be possible.
“It kills me to have to tell the team that it has to be different this year,” Holliday said at his weekly virtual press conference. “There is no way anybody can come into that hotel and see us. It will be a different deal that we’ll have to deal with, and even after the game as well.
“It is totally different because of what we’re going through.”
Marshall (5-0), which rose to a No. 19 national ranking after Saturday’s 20-9 win over Florida Atlantic, has done well in keeping the virus at bay within its football program. Holliday credits the players’ responsibility for that success, and expects the same at FIU.
“Our kids have been unbelievable in how they have handled this situation,” he said. “They have been here since May 20. Some of their families have been up here for games, but a lot of them have not seen their families since May 20. I feel terrible about it as a coach, but there isn’t anything we can do about it. And they understand that. They understand that we’ve got to do whatever we have to do as a football team to try to keep this thing rolling. They are going to do whatever we ask them to do. They have the entire time.”
FIU (0-3) is struggling to get out of the gate. One reason for the slow start has been instability at quarterback, a position that has seen three players start for the Panthers.
Stone Norton has thrown the most passes, completing 17 of 32 for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Kaylan Wiggins (6-of-19, 42, 1 INT) and Max Bortenschlager (3-of-9, 29) have also started.
The Panthers’ losses have been narrow, including a 19-10 game versus Jacksonville State last Friday. Holliday pointed out that FIU was without some key personnel for that game, including receiver J.J. Holloman, who was a starter at Georgia before transferring after his sophomore year.
“Probably when we get down there those guys will be back,” Holliday said. “I know (head coach) Butch (Davis) will do a great job of getting those guys coached up.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber