morgantown — Just what we need, more whistles in college basketball.
Get ready for it, see the rules makers have set their sights on floppers and choppers.
How “tweet” it is.
At least that’s the way Curtis Shaw, the head of Big 12 officials sees it.
“I’m most excited about what they did this year than anything for the good of the game, for the style of the game, where they want the game to go,” Shaw said during his annual presentation at Big 12 men’s basketball media day on how the rules makers plan to slow the game.
How out of touch is basketball and, I guess, those of us who cover it? Well, the transcript of Shaw’s presentation was five single spaced pages long.
How long was West Virginia’s media session transcript? Less than a page, two questions, one of which was on the rules and officials.
OK, no one likes flopping, except maybe former Mountaineer Beetle Bolden, but if they stick with what they say they are going to call, games will be three hours long.
“They’re tired of the acting, tired of the drama,” Shaw said. “We want to play real basketball. We don’t want players to have to embellish or fake in order to get calls.”
Now why do you suppose the players started embellishing and fake getting knocked around?
Could it be because the officials would call it? So, how is it going to work?
The first time anyone on the team gets whistled for a flop it’s a delay of game warning. The second, on any player, it’s a Class B technical, which is one shot and then put the ball in play.
That doesn’t mean have to get two flopping warnings to get a technical foul. Any delay of game will do.
So what’s a flop?
“There’s three types,” Shaw said. “Jump shooters falling without being touched; players trying to draw a charge and getting minimal, if any, contact; and then the head snap.”
So, don’t be faking that head snap?
All, Shaw assured, are judgment calls and that there can be some contact, maybe a brush.
“We have to rule whether the contact was sufficient for that act. In the case of the head bob, you may even have a foul,” Shaw said.
They sound serious about this. Listen to Shaw on how it’s going work out on the court.
“When you blow that whistle depends on what’s happening in the play. You’re not going to kill a play if a guy is in transition for a layup. You’re not going to kill a play if a guy is flopped on a charge, getting ready to dunk,” he said.
“You’re going to wait till the play ends or it’s a dead ball.You could flop, get stepped on, get dunked on, and get called for a technical foul. It’s a severe penalty to get it out of the game, OK?”
And what about the play in the post, which has sometimes become a sumo match.
“I think the post play has gotten so physical and bad, as one coach said, ‘We worried about more time in the weight room than we did learning basketball skills.’ We wanted that out,” Shaw said.
“We slowly started to take away the defense being able to displace them, push them, body them out. But in order to do that, now we can’t let the offense be the initiators to pin them down or move them out.”
So, what did Huggins think of Shaw’s analysis of play in the post?
Not much. And he’s on the rules committee.
“How are you going to clean up post play when you have six-foot 10-inch, 270-pound guys leaning on each other?” Huggins asked. “There’s going to be contact. I think the thing that needs to be called, if they’re displaced, shouldn’t be allowed to do that.
“I mean, obviously if it affects their shot, you shouldn’t be allowed to do that. But there’s going to be contact. This thing that we’re going to have a no-contact sport, those people have never played our game.
“You got 10 big, strong, fast guys in a confined area. There’s going to be some contact. Is that what Curt said? Curt was a guard, kind of stood out there away from the fray, never really got involved.”
Huggins then smiled.
