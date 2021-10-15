New quarterback showing promise for North Texas

North Texas is a team riding a four-game losing streak into Friday’s clash with Marshall, but the Mean Green might be on to something with its quarterback situation.
UNT (1-4, 0-2 Conference USA) made the switch to 28-year old Austin Aune for last week’s game at Missouri, and although the Mean Green lost the game Aune showed some promise. There were two interceptions, but on the good side the former minor league baseball player led UNT to 35 points on 16 of 26 passing for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
Now it’s Marshall’s turn to take on the new starter when the teams meet tonight at UNT’s Apogge Stadium (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
“This quarterback, I think he’s mature obviously with his age, but when you go through that process of baseball player back to college I think you have a different maturity,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said of Aune. “You can see that in his play. He seems to be a good decision maker. He knows when to tuck it and run it. He’s athletic and can run so there have been some plays where he pulled it down and created some plays with his feet. He’s got a good strong arm and he seems to have a command of the offense. It’s going to be a challenge for us. I think we’ve got to do a really good job of our rush lane contain on the guy and keeping him in the pocket and not getting sack happy — just trying to go get a sack and giving up contain and giving up a lane in the middle.”
Prior to last week’s game at Missouri, North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder had been the starter at quarterback for the Mean Green, but the passing game was stuck in a rut. In its previous two games, North Texas had failed to throw for 100 yards each time in losses to Louisiana Tech and UAB. Aune had appeared in eight games in 2020, including several starts, and threw for more than 300 yards three times but when this season started he was again at No. 2 on the UNT depth chart. With the passing game sputtering, however, Mean Green head coach Seth Littrell made the switch for last week’s road game and was mostly pleased with the results.
“I thought he was much better in the run game,” Littrell said. “We knew it was going to be a game where (Missouri) was going to add extra defenders and he was going to have to run the football at times. We felt like with his speed and athleticism, we’ve just got to continue to grow in that area and make sure you’re a strong runner when you do have the ball. I thought he did a great job with that with all of those reads.”
Much like Marshall, North Texas has had trouble with turnovers in what has been a down season so far for the Mean Green — including three last week at Mizzou including Aune’s two interceptions. Still, it was a much better performance at quarterback than the Mean Green was getting, so Litrell is sticking with Aune for this week’s visit from the Thundering Herd.
“I thought he got better as the game went on,” Littrell said. “He did some good things in the passing game — he hit some explosive (plays) and hit some shots down the field. We’ve just got to take care of the football. Offensively having three turnovers on the road, you’re not going to win many games doing that.”
l l l
Friday’s game will be the fourth in the all-time series between Marshall and North Texas dating back to the first meeting between the schools in 1988. That season Marshall beat the visiting Mean Green 7-0 in the first round of the I-AA playoffs the week before falling to eventual national champion Furman.
The series was dormant until UNT joined Conference USA, with the Mean Green returning to Huntington in 2015 for a 30-13 win for the Herd. Marshall’s lone trip to Denton resulted in a 38-16 North Texas win. Despite both being members of C-USA, the schools have not played in the five years since.