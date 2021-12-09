Cory McCoy left a comfortable situation near his home to come play football at Marshall this season, and now with the Thundering Herd set for a trip to the New Orleans Bowl the standout defensive back gets a chance to go back home and play his final collegiate game in front of friends and family.
McCoy, a redshirt senior from Anacoco, Louisiana, came to Huntington as a transfer this spring after a successful run at McNeese State — a Football Championship Subdivision school located in his home state.
When Charles Huff hired former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry to be the Thundering Herd’s defensive coordinator, that paved the way McCoy to also come to Marshall.
Once on the field for the Herd, he made an immediate impact.
McCoy was one of Marshall’s most consistent defenders in 2021 and a vital piece of the defensive secondary.
He finished the regular season with 63 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions.
At Marshall’s team banquet on Monday, McCoy was named the Herd’s defensive MVP for 2021.
Huff said it’s always nice to see a young man perform well and get rewarded — in this case with a bowl trip home to Louisiana.
“I think it’s always a special opportunity when young men get to play at home,” Huff said.
“If you think back to how big the FAU game was for a lot of our players — that was the last time a lot of them got to play at home. Cory being a young man who took a leap of faith with Coach Guidry didn’t get that opportunity. His family was able to make some games, but now he’s going to get that opportunity to play at home.”
McCoy spoke to the media following Monday’s banquet in Huntington and said he is ready to return to the Bayou State to play football again.
“I’m definitely very excited to get back home to Louisiana,” McCoy said.
“I haven’t been there in a while, so I’m excited to embrace my family and see some people I haven’t seen in a while.
“All I could really think about or tell everybody was about Bourbon Street. Everybody was pretty excited about that. Just to be able to come home, see my friends and family and have some of the guys on the team that have never been to Louisiana get some of the culture is great. I’m excited for it.”
And of course, what’s a trip home without some home cooking?
“No gumbo, but definitely some beignets, man,” McCoy said. “I love me some beignets. I’ve got to get me some of them.”
l l l
Marshall defensive tackle Jamare Edwards announced Wednesday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal to find a new home for his final season of eligibility.
Edwards, who was a second team All-Conference USA pick in 2020, did not match last season’s production in 2021 but still was a solid member of MU’s defensive front.
“A hard decision,” Edwards said in a tweet. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal and leave Marshall University as a graduate transfer.
Marshall will always be home. Much love to everyone who helped me along my journey.”
A native of Miami, Florida, Edwards appeared in 10 games in 2021.
He finished the regular season with 29 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.