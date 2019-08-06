morgantown — It’s more than just a possibility that West Virginia may have two NFL draft choices playing on its offensive line. Yet, with that being noted, it is still highly possible the toughest coaching job on the Mountaineers staff belongs to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Moore.
See, it all goes back to one of the theories he has been preaching to the offensive line flock almost since he walked through the door at the Puskar Center as he rejoined Neal Brown’s staff, who had been his boss at Troy.
“On the offensive line you are only as good as your worst play,” Moore began. “I tell my guys all the time, it ain’t about your great plays. It’s about your bad plays on the interior. If your good plays are just good, not great, but your bad plays are just eh ... well, you’ll have a successful group.
“That’s what we’re working on, keeping our bad plays from being 5-yard losses and sacks and things like that.”
That all sounds good, but what point is Moore really trying to get across?
“We’re talking about being consistent,” he answered. “Being a great O-lineman, being an excellent O-lineman, is about mundane. It’s just plain boring. Some of the greatest linemen who ever played were that way because they always took the same steps, always kept the same pad level. Everything was the same.
“I tell my guys all time it’s not about how great your great is, it’s about how bad your worst is. If your worst isn’t that bad, you can still be a consistent lineman in this league if your good isn’t great.”
With Saturday’s practice open to the fans, they got to see what well may be considered the boring side of the game without the band, the cheerleaders, tackling, replays – just running drill after drill is a summary of Moore’s theory on offensive line play.
In other words, you may aim for perfection, but that really isn’t the ultimate goal.
The goal is, quite simply, just get the job done. Block the right man and do it effectively and good things happen.
As an offensive lineman you are not the quarterback or on the cover of Sports Illustrated (OK, tackle Colton McKivitz did make the cover on one sectional preseason college football magazine).
You don’t have to perfect a touchdown dance, and chances are, the next WVU offensive lineman interviewed following a game by ESPN will be the first.
The fact of the matter is, being a good offensive lineman has far more to do with going unnoticed than being noticed.
It’s a group endeavor, a team within a team. It’s sort of the Secret Service of football, charged with protecting the quarterback at all costs.
And at WVU that brings us back to McKivitz and Josh Sills, two very large gentlemen who are experienced in trench warfare.
“Colton is a really reserved kid. He’s a hard worker and we have worked really hard trying to get him to be more verbal,” Moore said. “We have player practices where the players go out and teach the young guys. I’ve been at places before where we didn’t have any real leadership. But he and Sills have been really good, along with Kelby Wickline.
“You got three guys who know what they are doing and everyone listens to them.”
But they are just the foundation.
“What I like is our guys have different strengths,” Moore said. “Mike Brown is as good a run blocker as Sills is, so there’s no reason to move guys around too much as long as Brown continues to get himself in shape.”
Brown, of course, as noted this spring is big as a ... well, 336 pounds is big. He’s also just learning to play football and hasn’t played anything for a while, so he’s just getting into football shape.
“We have to develop a guy behind Brown,” Moore said. “It’s not that he can’t do it, it’s just that he loses his focus when he gets tired. He just hasn’t played much football. You’re dealing with a kid who has basically played spring ball and these two practices.”
And at center you have a converted guard in Chase Behrndt, a player who came on big time in the spring when he unexpectedly inherited that job after starter Matt Jones transferred home to Youngstown State.
Moore is looking for Wickline, Brown and Behrndt to take the next step forward to make this line gel.
“We need one of them to become great, the other two to be good,” he said.
